Proton eMas 7 launched in Singapore – Prime RM577k, Premium RM590k with COE; up to 410 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 18 2025 2:22 pm

Following its preview in May this year, the Proton eMas 7 is now officially launched in Singapore. Sold through authorised distributor Vincar Group, the electric SUV marks the brand’s return to Singapore after an absence of over a decade.

Like Malaysia, the eMas 7 comes in two variants in Singapore, namely the Prime and Premium. The base Prime is priced at SGD175,988 (about RM577k), while the range-topping Premium goes for SGD179,888 (RM590k). These prices are inclusive of Category B COE (Certificate of Entitlement), which applies to EVs that have a total power output of more than 110 kW – below that is Category A. Both variants are equipped with a front electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque.

A full spec sheet isn’t currently available, but the Singaporean Prime and Premium variants are identical to their Malaysian counterparts. The Prime gets a 49.52-kWh Aegis lithium iron phosphate (LFP) short blade battery for a WLTP-rated range of 345 km, while the Premium gets a 60.22-kWh unit for 410 km.

Both batteries can charge from 30-80% in 20 minutes via DC fast charging at 80 and 100 kW respectively, with AC charging capped at 11 kW to get the battery from 10-80% in either 4.9 hours (Prime) or 6.1 hours (Premium).

Available equipment is also shared, including LED headlamps, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen, Flyme Auto operating system, a head-up display, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, an ADAS suite and 16-speaker Flyme sound system.

As part of an introductory offer, a Founders Edition package is made available to the first 99 customers. These buyers will get a 10-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the eMas 7’s battery as well as free five years data roaming for use in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Additionally, the package includes cross-border roadside assistance in Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore, meaning Singaporean owners who do require breakdown assistance within Peninsular Malaysia can get their car sent to a Malaysian Proton service centre.

The eMas 7 comes in six colours in Singapore, including Lithium White, Turquoise Green, Slate Grey, Platinum Silver, Quartz Rose and Moyu Black. These options are nearly identical to what we have in Malaysia, except our black is referred to as Obsidian Black – this was introduced in July this year. Two interior colours – Indigo Blue and Alabaster White – are also available, like our version.

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7 Prime in Malaysia

