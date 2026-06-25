Malaysian taxis to pay S$15 per Singapore entry from 2027, up from S$2 a month – “to narrow the cost gap”

In Cars, Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / June 25 2026 3:44 pm

Beginning January 1, 2027, Malaysian taxis will have to pay S$15 (RM47.58) per entry into Singapore, reports CNA. This is a big jump up from S$2 (RM6.34) a month for the required ASEAN Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP).

“The adjustment aims to narrow the cost gap between Malaysia-registered taxis and Singapore-registered taxis operating in Singapore,” the country’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said today in a statement.

“LTA will continue to take enforcement action against illegal point-to-point transport services to safeguard the safety of commuters and livelihoods of licensed drivers. Commuters are advised to use only licensed taxis for cross-border travel as only these have valid insurance coverage,” LTA added.

Changes to Malaysia-Singapore cross-border taxi services took effect on May 4, allowing passengers to be dropped off anywhere in Singapore and across Johor, instead of just Ban San Street Terminal and Larkin Sentral. The updated scheme also introduced additional designated pick-up points in both countries.

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