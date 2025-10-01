Kummute launches CB Taxi, app-based JB-SG cross-border taxi service – Larkin Sentral, Ban San Street

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / October 1 2025 1:32 pm

Kummute, in collaboration with cross-border taxi associations in Malaysia and Singapore, has launched its digital cross-border taxi booking service, described as the first app-based solution enabling seamless licensed taxi rides between the two countries.

The service, which started yesterday, allows commuters to book licensed cross-border rides through the Kummute app. One can book in advance, or on-demand, with transparent fares displayed upfront. Payment is in-app cashless and the cabs are guranteed to be from registered cross-border licensed operators with legal drivers.

Under current regulations, Malaysian-licensed cross-border taxis can pick up passengers anywhere in Malaysia but must drop them off at the Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore. SG-licensed cross-border taxis can pick up anywhere in the island, but must drop off passengers at Larkin Sentral in JB. Look for ‘CB Taxi’ signs at the locations.

Kummute says that its phased launch approach will allow bookings from both Malaysia (payment in RM) and Singapore (SGD). The second phase will add features and innovations ‘to further elevate the cross-border journey’, with details to be announced later.

Kummute, powered by Kumpool, describes itself as a mobility platform that provides commuters with affordable and reliable shared transport solutions. Launched in 2021 as Malaysia’s first Bus-on-Demand (BoD)/Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) service, Kummute has since expanded into deliveries, and now, cross-border taxi operations.

