Dongfeng MHero II previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS 2026 – massive 1.5T REEV two-motor AWD off-roader

In Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 19 2026 1:51 pm

Yup, after Hyundai Motor Malaysia chose to debut the Stargazer on Day 4 of the ongoing Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, Dongfeng has executed its own belated preview (on the show’s third-last day, no less), taking the wraps off the MHero II off-roader, Voyah Dream MPV and 008 SUV. This story focuses on the ‘tough guy’ of the trio.

MHero is to Dongfeng what Tank is to GWM, but the former’s products look a lot more post-apocalyptic. The original product was 2023’s MHero 917 (overseas name MHero 1). Then last year, a second model called the M817 (overseas name MHero 2 or MHero II) surfaced. We’ll just refer to it for now as the MHero II.

Looking considerably more toned-down and ‘urban’ than the MHero 917/MHero 1, the MHero II is 5,100 mm long (longer than Tank 500, shorter than Denza B8 and Jetour G700), 1,998 mm wide and 1,899 mm tall, and the 3,005-mm wheelbase beats its three compatriots.

Dongfeng Malaysia (Volt Auto Malaysia) says the MHero II is a range-extended EV (REEV) with a 1.5 litre turbo engine and two electric motors for a 687 hp total system output and a 1,300 km combined range, but reveals little else. If we fill in the blanks with Chinese-market specs, we also have 848 Nm of total system torque, motor outputs of 272 PS front and 279 PS rear, 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, a 215-km CLTC EV-only range and an 828-litre boot.

In China, the MHero II has all-wheel drive with intelligent E-lock, a 900-mm wading depth, a 3.5-metre turning radius, nine drive modes (including mud, sand and rock), 256-colour ambient lighting, Dynaudio sound, 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), a 15.6-inch touch-screen, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror and a five-litre centre console fridge.

Dongfeng MHero II at KLIMS 2026

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Dongfeng MHero II at Auto China 2026 in Beijing

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