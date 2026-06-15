2026 Hyundai Stargazer facelift previewed at KLIMS – B-segment MPV to rival Xpander, Veloz; fr RM99k est

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / June 15 2026 11:30 am

The Hyundai Stargazer has made a belated appearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) today, alongside the Ioniq 5 N and 6 N that were launched here on Thursday. The event serves as a preview for the B-segment MPV that is still a ways away, with the Malaysian launch only slated for the fourth quarter of the year.

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has opened bookings for the Stargazer, with estimated pricing of RM99,XXX for the Style, RM109,XXX for the Prime and RM121,XXX for the range-topping X. This puts the car in direct competition with the Xpander that starts at RM99,980, while the Veloz is slightly cheaper at RM95,000.

When it eventually launches, the first 800 customers will receive a RM4,600 value package that includes an eight-year/160,000 km warranty, four years of free service and a booking fee of only RM88. Existing Hyundai customers will also receive a RM1,000 rebate.

Positioned as a rival to the Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota Veloz (and to a lesser extent, the Veloz’s less expensive sibling, the Perodua Alza), the Stargazer arrives in facelifted form, which debuted in Indonesia last year. Measuring 4,575 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 1,695 mm tall – with a 2,780 mm wheelbase – it’s 20 mm shorter than the Xpander but a full 100 mm longer than the Veloz.

With one-box shape, the Stargazer is closer in design to the Xpander compared to the two-box Veloz. The facelift adds an illuminated H-shaped graphic across the full width of the front end, joined by reflector LED headlights and a large slatted grille.

The H motif is repeated in the taillights, while the angular bumpers are finished in silver and plain black. For a more SUV-like appearance, the Stargazer X gains with beefier bumpers, silver decorative skid plates, wheel arch extensions and black badging. Wheel options measure 16 inches in diameter on the Style and 17 inches on the others, with a different design and a black finish on the X. The colour palette includes Titan Gray Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl, with the X also offered in Gravity Gold Matte.

Inside, the facelift’s new dashboard derives plenty from the Ioniq 6, with a U-shaped design bookended by “fins” on either end, plus flat rectangular air vents. The unchanged four-spoke steering wheel sits ahead of a widescreen panel with two screens, which on the base model consists of a calculator-style seven-segment LCD instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, as well as an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen. Top variants get twin 10.25-inch displays instead.

The centre console houses either manual or auto air-con controls with physical switchgear, along with a conventional T-shaped gear selector down below. The X gains a twist shifter from the latest Tucson and Santa Fe (on top of steering paddles), freeing up space for increased storage on the unique stitched console. Upholstery is fabric on the Style, part faux leather on the Prime and full faux leather on the X.

The Stargazer comes with seven seats as standard, with the X only offered as a six-seater with second-row captain’s chairs. The middle row also gains fold-out tables on the front passenger seat back (on the Prime and X) and ceiling-mounted air vents with dedicated blower controls. With all seats up, the boot measures just 182 litres, but this can be expanded to 1,892 litres with the second and third rows folded.

Power comes from a Smartstream G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MPI four-cylinder engine producing 113 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This is mated to a chain-driven CVT that Hyundai calls an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with drive sent to the front wheels.

As standard, the Stargazer comes with just two airbags; you’ll have to step up to the Prime and X variants to gain six airbags and a full list of SmartSense driver assists. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, a driver attention monitor, a door opening warning and auto high beam.

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