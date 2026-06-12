2026 Hyundai Stargazer facelift to be previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS from June 15 – 1.5L NA B-MPV

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 12 2026 4:45 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) will reveal the Hyundai Stargazer at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) on June 15, 2026. This comes a few days after the company originally teased the MPV prior to the event, which opens its doors to the public today.

As we reported previously, KLIMS attendees will get to see the facelifted version of the Stargazer, which first surfaced in Indonesia last July. This is more evident with the new teaser’s side-by-side shot of the MPV’s front and rear, which clearly shows the H-style lighting signature that is different from the original. The latter previously had a light bar running across its face and its H-style taillights were narrower than they are on the facelift.

Should the Stargazer go on sale here, it will face competition from the Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander, with the Perodua Alza also part of the discussion as a more affordable alternative. Measuring 4,575 mm long and 1,780 mm wide, the Stargazer has a larger footprint than those cars while also having the longest wheelbase at 2,780 mm. There’s also a crossover-inspired X version of the model in Indonesia that sports chunkier front and rear bumpers, a larger spoiler, more robust roof rails and black wheel arch surrounds, but our guess is that’s not part of the KLIMS preview.

In markets like Indonesia and Thailand where the Stargazer has been offered for some time, the facelifted model is powered by a Smartstream 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four MPI petrol engine developing 115 (113 hp or 84.4 kW) and 144 Nm of torque. This is paired with Hyundai’s IVT, which is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that uses a chain belt rather than a push belt, or a six-speed manual.

When the Stargazer makes its Malaysian debut on Monday at KLIMS, it joins the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N on the showfloor, both of which were launched yesterday. We were previously told the Stargazer would only arrive in Malaysia in Q4 this year, so there’s still some to go before a launch takes place.

GALLERY: 2026 Hyundai Stargazer facelift at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Stargazer Cartenz at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Stargazer Cartenz X at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

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