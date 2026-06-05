2026 Hyundai Stargazer MPV heading to KLIMS 2026?

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Mick Chan / June 5 2026 10:43 am

The Hyundai Stargazer has appeared in a social media post by Hyundai Motor Malaysia, which could mean that the B-segment MPV is set for its Malaysian arrival at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026).

The show is set to begin this month, and should the Stargazer arrive locally then, it would be ahead of its previously stated timeline of a fourth quarter arrival of a “B-MPV”. When it does, it will add to the segment currently populated in Malaysia by the Mitsubishi Xpander, Perodua Alza and Toyota Veloz.

Measuring 4,575 mm long and 1,780 mm wide, the Hyundai Stargazer is 150 mm longer and 50 mm wider than the Perodua Alza, and the Stargazer is also 30 mm longer of wheelbase, at 2,780 mm. Inside, luggage capacity is 185 litres with all rows of seats upright, increasing to 585 litres with the third row folded down, or up to a maximum of 1,892 litres.

Hyundai Stagazer at 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

In Thailand and in Indonesia, the sole powertrain choice for the Stargazer is a 1.5 litre Smartstream naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 113 hp at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm, paired with Hyundai’s IVT, a continuously variable transmission that utilises a chain instead of a belt.

Inside the Stargazer for Thailand are a pair of captan seats in the second row, and a rear passenger table on the left-hand-side seat. Also included are smart keyless entry, and electric parking brake, rear air-conditioning vents with dedicated controls, and four drive modes.

Infotainment in the Thai-spec model is by an eight-inch touchscreen display unit that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the driver also gets a digital display. For hardware connectivity, both Trend and Smart variants get two 12-volt sockets; in terms of USB-C sockets, the Trend gets one outlet, while the Smart has three outlets.

For safety and assistance systems, the Thai-spec Stargazer Smart variant adds gets smart cruise control with stop-and-go, forward collision avoidance assist with junction turning assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, high beam assist, driver attention warning, leading vehicle departure alert, rear occupant alert and manual speed limit assist.

GALLERY: Hyundai Stagazer at 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

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