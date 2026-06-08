2026 Hyundai Stargazer facelift to debut at KLIMS – 1.5L NA B-MPV rivals Toyota Veloz, Mitsubishi Xpander

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 8 2026 5:14 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has confirmed the Stargazer will make an appearance at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS). This was revealed in social media postings that went up a little after 3pm today with the caption “a new star takes centre stage.”

The front lighting signature seen in the teaser clearly belongs to the facelifted Stargazer, which has already gone on sale in Thailand and Indonesia. In fact, both countries got the pre-facelift model years ago, so we’ve had to wait for a while for the SUV-styled MPV from the South Korean brand to make its way here.

Measuring 4,575 mm long and 1,780 mm wide, the facelifted Stargazer occupies a larger footprint than the Perodua Alza, Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander, while also having a superior wheelbase of 2,780 mm. In addition to the regular Stargazer, there’s also a crossover-inspired X version of the model in Indonesia that sports chunkier front and rear bumpers, a larger spoiler, more robust roof rails black wheel arch surrounds – Cartenz is an added moniker specific to that market.

In neighbouring markets, the model is powered by a Smartstream 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four MPI petrol engine developing 115 (113 hp or 84.4 kW) and 144 Nm of torque. This is paired with Hyundai’s IVT, which is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that uses a chain belt rather than a push belt, or a six-speed manual – the latter is offered in Indonesia and will certainly not come our way.

If you’re been waiting for the Stargazer, it’s good news for you because you can check out the vehicle at KLIMS. As for how much it’ll cost, we’ll have to wait and see what information HMY is willing to divulge. When the company teased the B-MPV back in February this year, it said the model would only arrive in Q4 this year. Perhaps a launch will only take place around then? Let’s see.

GALLERY: 2026 Hyundai Stargazer facelift at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Stargazer Cartenz at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Stargazer Cartenz X at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.