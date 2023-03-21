In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2023 5:42 pm / 0 comments

After making its debut in Indonesia last July, the Hyundai Stargazer has now been officially launched in Thailand. The three-row MPV was also previously sighted in Malaysia a few months ago, but there has not been any confirmation from Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) that we’ll get it yet.

In Thailand, the Stargazer will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations, with prices starting at 769,000 baht (RM100,476). This is for the base Trend variant, with others higher up the range being the Style at 829,000 baht (RM108,315), Smart 7 at 869,000 baht (RM113,541) and Smart 6 at 889,000 baht (RM116,149), the last of which can be optioned with a black roof for an extra 20,000 baht (RM2,613).

The Stargazer measures 4,460 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,695 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,780 mm. These figures are within the vicinity of rivals, which in Thailand, include the Toyota Veloz, Honda BR-V and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Only the Smart 6 (as its name suggests) comes with six seats, with the second row being two captain chairs. Every other variant (namely the Trend, Style and Smart 7) in the line-up comes with seven seats featuring a second-row bench.

In terms of equipment, the base Trend comes with halogen headlamps, LED taillights, electric-folding side mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning with rear air vents, a basic head unit with Bluetooth, four speakers, ESC, VSM, ABS, hill start assist, brake assist, two airbags, speed-sensing auto lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Style adds sportier alloys, a black chrome front grille, LED daytime running lights, automatic function for its halogen headlamps, front fog lamps, a 4.2-inch Supervision TFT LCD multi-info display, keyless engine start (with remote function), leather upholstery as well as a second-row armrest and tray tables.

Also on the Style are cruise control, four drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport and Smart)., USB outlets, an 8-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two more speakers, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear occupant alert and manual speed limit assist.

The Smart variants get nearly the same kit and improve upon the Style by gaining LED reflector headlamps, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic air-conditioning and the Hyundai SmartSense suite. Systems included are Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning.

Compared to its rivals, the Stargazer is pretty competitive when it comes to active safety tech, handily beating out the Xpander that doesn’t come with any. Against the Veloz and BR-V, the Stargazer matches and sometimes beats both models, although only the Honda comes with adaptive cruise control.

Under the bonnet, all variants sport the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that puts out 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The Euro 4-compliant Smartstream G1.5 MPi sends drive to the front wheels exclusively via Hyundai’s take on a CVT called IVT (intelligent variable transmission).

Six exterior colours are offered, including Titan Grey Metallic, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl. The black roof option for the Smart 6 is paired with a primary colour of either the silver and white. A five-year, 150,000-km warranty is provided with each purchase.

With Indonesia and Thailand already welcoming the Stargazer, are you hoping for the Hyundai MPV to be sold in Malaysia? It has already been sighted here, and with the BR-V bowing out, could this be a worthwhile alternative?