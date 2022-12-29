In Cars, Hyundai, Local News, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 29 December 2022 2:11 pm / 8 comments

The Hyundai Stargazer has been sighted on Malaysian roads, with images courtesy of paultan.org reader Faiz Fadil, showing the seven-seater MPV transported on the back of a flatbed truck.

The seven-seat MPV from the Korean brand will compete with the likes of the Perodua Alza, Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander when it goes on sale in Malaysia, which should be not too far away. The Stargazer was not part of the brand’s teaser for upcoming launches, which depicted the Ioniq 6 EV sedan, the Creta B-SUV, as well as the Santa Fe and Palisade facelifted SUVs.

In Indonesia, the Stargazer was launched with pricing from 243.3 million rupiah (RM72,203) for the base Active variant with a manual transmission, or IDR255.9 million (RM75,942) for the IVT. The next variant along, the Trend is priced from IDR255.9 million (RM75,942) for the manual and IDR275.9 million (RM81,812) for the IVT.

The IVT-only upper half of the range in Indonesia brings the Style at IDR296.3 million (RM87,870), and IDR307.1 million (RM91,073) for the Prime; this can be further specified with a two-tone exterior for an additional IDR1.5 million (RM445).

The Prime variant, being the range-topper in Indonesia, gets the full complement of safety kit including the suite of active safety systems. This is comprised of Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (AEB), Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The Prime also gets six airbags; four more than the Style variant, which packs equipment such as cruise control, the larger instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, six-speaker audio, ESC, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, manual speed limit assist, a reverse camera, keyless entry and start and rear occupant alert.

At the base of the range, the Active has halogen reflector headlamps, a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, four speakers, fabric seats, two airbags and 15-inch wheels. The Trend adds on things like Bluelink telematics, parking sensors as well as 16-inch wheels.

A seven-seat configuration is standard for the Stargazer, however a six-seater layout can be specified, and this will instead feature a pair of captain seats for the second row.

With the Perodua Alza topping out at RM75,500, the Toyota Veloz at RM95,000 and the Mitsubishi Xpander at RM99,980, the Stargazer’s pricing in Indonesia could be indicative; what do you think of the Hyundai entry compared to its local and Japanese rivals?

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer