In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 December 2022 12:57 pm / 4 comments

As part of a teaser video shown on the Hyundai Malaysia Facebook page, the Korean brand will be bringing the Creta into the Malaysian market, and this will be joined by its SUV stablemates the Santa Fe and Palisade facelift models as well as the Ioniq 6 EV sedan.

The Creta has already been sighted on Malaysian roads in facelift guise, which saw its Indonesian market debut in November last year. Pitched as the brand’s B-segment SUV entry for emerging markets, the Creta is positioned below the Kona that is of a more European flavour from the Hyundai range.

The Creta measures 4,315 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. For comparison, the Kona measures 4,215 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

As of the SUV’s sighting in September, local specifications for the Creta have yet to be ascertained, though as a reference, Thai-market units get equipment such as an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, Qi wireless charger, automatic air con with rear vents and more.

In terms of safety, the Creta in Thailand gets the Hyundai SmartSense drive assistance package that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, and door opening warning. Speaking of which, the Creta has achieved the full five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP.

Powertrain for the Thai-market Creta, as in Indonesia where the B-segment SUV is made, is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine producing 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The Thailand model has this paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), or Hyundai’s name for the continuously variable transmission. Those in India and Indonesia additionally get the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox.

Its aforementioned positioning relative to the Kona is likely to be reflected in its pricing, even it has yet to be revealed by Hyundai Malaysia.

The Creta in Thailand is priced from 949,000 baht to 999,000 baht as of September, which is around RM121,145 to RM127,528 at today’s exchange rate, while in Malaysia, the Kona facelift is priced from RM124,188 to RM141,328 for the 2.0 NA variants, and from RM150,888 for the 1.6 Turbo to RM161,388 for the similarly-engined N Line.

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift, Indonesia spec