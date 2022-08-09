In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2022 10:02 am / 0 comments

PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) has launched the facelifted Palisade, which first made its global debut back in April this year. As before, three variants of the large, three-row SUV are offered, namely the Prime, Signature and Signature AWD.

The Prime is priced at 842 million rupiah (RM252,730), while the Signature goes for IDR977 million (RM293,250) and the Signature AWD at IDR1.11 billion (RM333,093). All three variants share the same 2.2 litre R CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel that serves up 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750-2,750 rpm, with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front or all wheels (Signature AWD only).

Styling changes made to the Palisade as part of the facelift include a wider cascading grille that bears more prominent parametric shield elements, accompanied by a wider lower intake. The vertically connected LED composite headlamps have also been redesigned to incorporate thicker DRLs, while the multi-element main headlamps are now tucked inwards closer to the grille.

Moving to the rear, the taillights appear to be carried over and there’s a reprofiled bumper, the latter incorporating a bolder skid plate element and square-shaped exhaust finishers. Inside, the dashboard has been redesigned to feature slim air vents that span its entire width, joined by a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is standard across the range. The row of buttons under the central air vents are also black instead of silver to match those on the raised centre console.

In terms of equipment, the base Prime gets 18-inch wheels (with 245/60 profile tyres), a dark liquid metallic grille, body coloured door handles, LED lighting at the front, bulb-type taillights, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, leather upholstery, second-row captain chairs, a cloth headliner, bulb-type interior lights, a single powered sunroof, powered front seats (with heating and ventilation), keyless entry and engine start, triple-zone climate control, drive mode select, six speakers and Bluelink connected services.

The Signature variants add on a dark tinted chrome grille, satin chrome door handles, all-around LED exterior lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, Nappa leather upholstery, a suede headliner, LED interior lighting, dual powered sunroofs, driver’s seat memory, heating and ventilation for the second row as well, a Qi wireless charger, rear side sunshades, a powered tailgate with hands-free function and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

As for safety, all variants get the usual array of passive systems including six airbags, ABS, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, hill start assist, Multi Collision Brake, brake assist and Safe Exit Assist. The Basic specifically gets a reverse camera and rear Parking Distance Warning, but if you want more items, you’ll have to step up to the Signature duo.

The more expensive Palisade variants gain additional systems like a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse guide lamps (projected by the taillights), High Beam Assist, Forward Collision-avoidance Assist with junction support, Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist, a surround view monitor, Blind-spot View Monitor as well as front and rear Parking Distance Warning.

The Palisade is also available in Malaysia as of December last year, although we currently get the SUV in pre-facelift form. Unlike the Indonesian version that comes with seven seats (2-2-3 layout) and a sole powertrain option, our Palisade can also be had with a 3.8 litre naturally-aspirated V6 as well as eight seats (2-3-3 layout).