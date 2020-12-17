In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2020 10:42 am / 8 comments

First introduced in November 2018, the Hyundai Palisade has since gone on sale in a few left-hand drive markets such as the brand’s home market of South Korea, as well as North America and the Philippines.

In October this year, CarAdvice confirmed that the large, three-row SUV will be made in right-hand drive form for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The RHD version will be built on the same production line at Hyundai’s plant in Ulsan, with sales scheduled to start in early 2021.

Australia and New Zealand won’t be the only countries to get the Palisade, as Hyundai’s Indonesian division recently announced that the model will enter showrooms in the Southeast Asian country in January 2021. Could we be next on the list? There’s no official word yet, so here’s to hoping.

Ahead of the start of deliveries, Hyundai Mobil Indonesia has begun accepting orders for the SUV, which will be offered in three variants. At the base is the Prime that is priced at 777 million rupiah (RM222,821), followed by the Signature at 888 million rupiah (RM254,653) and the range-topping Signature 4WD at 1.078 billion rupiah (RM309,139).

According to reports by Kompas, Detik and Otomotifnet, all three variants are powered by a 2.2 litre CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 200 PS (197 hp) and 441 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission (shift-by-wire) driving the front wheels, with the exception of the range-topper that gets all-wheel drive.

In terms of equipment, the Palisade will be available with LED lighting, 18- (Prime) and 20-inch (Signature and above) alloy wheels, a drive mode system (Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart), Multi Terrain Control and a powered tailgate.

Meanwhile, the interior offers seating for up to seven people with a 2-2-3 layout, whereby the second row is made up of two captain’s chairs. Nappa leather and dual sunroofs are found with the Signature variants, while other features include a seven USB ports, a wireless charger, triple-zone climate control with an air ioniser, along with heated and ventilated seats (first and second row).

For displays, the Prime gets a 3.5-inch multi-info gauge cluster display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Step up to the Signature variants and the duo is swapped out for a larger seven-inch display for the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, there are six airbags, a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, Safe Exit Assist, rear occupant alert and various passive systems. The Palisade will be offered in several exterior colours, including Timeless Black, White Cream, Steel Graphite and Moonlight Cloud, while the interior themes are made up of Black, Black and Burgundy, plus Navy and Warm Grey.

