By Mick Chan / 28 December 2022 10:55 am

Hyundai Malaysia will be bringing a slew of models into the country, in a teaser spot that is part of its brief video as shown on its Facebook page. Here, the Ioniq 6 has been teased alongside a trio of SUVs, namely the Creta, Santa Fe and Palisade.

With just days remaining in the year, this would mean a 2023 arrival for the sleek, all-electric model in Malaysia. Unveiled in June this year, the Korean brand’s electric sedan wears a “streamliner aesthetic” that is in stark contrast to the square-edged shape of its EV rangemate, the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6 is longer but otherwise marginally smaller than the Ioniq 5, with the sedan measuring 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, while the hatch-like Ioniq 5 is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,605 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Its slippery shape translates into a drag coefficient of 0.21, enabling an energy consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km – one of the lowest in the industry, says Hyundai – and a range of up to 614 km on the WLTP test protocol.

This range is achieved when a 77.4 kWh battery pack is specified, and this can be paired with either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. In its most powerful form, the Ioniq 6 gets up to 320 PS and 605 Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup.

Like the Ioniq 5, the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 is built on the manufacturer’s E-GMP platform for electric vehicles, bringing an 800 V architecture that also supports 400 V charging. This permits a maximum charging rate of 305 kW, enabling a 10-80% charge in 18 minutes, which is matched by the Ioniq 5.

In addition, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function on the Ioniq 6 means the EV can also charge other electrical devices and to serve as a backup power supply, through its external power outlet.

