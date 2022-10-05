In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 October 2022 11:12 am / 2 comments

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be capable of achieving a range of 614 km on the WLTP testing cycle thanks to its E-GMP electric vehicle architecture drag coefficient of 0.21, the Korean carmaker has announced.

This capability will make the Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles on sale – at a consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km – when it becomes available in selected European markets this year, and in North America next year. Its aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest in Hyundai’s line-up, and is also one of the lowest in the automotive industry, said Hyundai.

This has been made possible by a range of design elements such as the active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers, the latter helping to minimise the empty space between the front bumper and the tyres in order to improve aerodynamic performance around its wheel wells, according to the carmaker.

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment. Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment,” said Hyundai head of total vehicle performance development centre Byung Hoon Min.

Its range comes courtesy of a 77.4 kWh battery, which, depending on specification, is paired with either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. The highest output comes from the dual-motor AWD that produces 320 PS and 605 Nm of torque, which enables the Ioniq 6 to attain a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds.

The Ioniq 6 is built on the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Ioniq 5, which means the use of an 800 V electrical architecture that also supports 400 V charging, says Hyundai. When charging at its maximum rate of 350 kW, the battery of the Ioniq 6 can be replenished from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, like with the Ioniq 5.

A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function enables the Ioniq 6 to charge electrical devices and to serve as a backup power supply via its exterior power outlet. Additionally, another outlet beneath the rear seat can recharge devices such as laptops and mobile phones.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6