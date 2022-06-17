Hyundai has released a teaser video of sorts for the upcoming Ioniq 6 EV sedan, which is set to make its debut later this year.
Though the video released by the automaker has yet to reveal the car itself, we know that the Ioniq 6 will wear a more productionised look that is originally inspired by the Prophecy concept of 2020, as depicted by the smooth, pebble-like shape in the teaser video here – hence the Electrified Streamliner name.
The Ioniq 6 development vehicle that was sighted in earlier spy images show a more productionised car that is of a fastback shape rather than a traditional three-box sedan silhouette, and its rounded shape should help the upcoming EV be more aerodynamically efficient and thus get better range from its battery capacity.
That battery range is expected to be in the region of 482 km, and its 800-volt electrical architecture should support fast charging at rates of up to 350 kW, such as the Ioniq 5 and its other E-GMP platform stablemate, the Kia EV6. At the highest possible rate of charge from a DC outlet, the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 can replenish its battery from 5-80% in just 18 minutes.
Powertrain configurations are likely to mirror those of the Ioniq 5, which offers single- and dual-motor setups for rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive respectively, while the largest battery capacity seen so far on this platform is 77.6 kWh.
Quite the departure, then, from the straight-edged, boxy design of the Ioniq 5. Do you prefer the curvy shape that will be worn by the upcoming Ioniq 6 EV?
GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 spyshots
GALLERY: Hyundai Prophecy concept