17 June 2022

Hyundai has released a teaser video of sorts for the upcoming Ioniq 6 EV sedan, which is set to make its debut later this year.

Though the video released by the automaker has yet to reveal the car itself, we know that the Ioniq 6 will wear a more productionised look that is originally inspired by the Prophecy concept of 2020, as depicted by the smooth, pebble-like shape in the teaser video here – hence the Electrified Streamliner name.

The Ioniq 6 development vehicle that was sighted in earlier spy images show a more productionised car that is of a fastback shape rather than a traditional three-box sedan silhouette, and its rounded shape should help the upcoming EV be more aerodynamically efficient and thus get better range from its battery capacity.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 development vehicle

That battery range is expected to be in the region of 482 km, and its 800-volt electrical architecture should support fast charging at rates of up to 350 kW, such as the Ioniq 5 and its other E-GMP platform stablemate, the Kia EV6. At the highest possible rate of charge from a DC outlet, the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 can replenish its battery from 5-80% in just 18 minutes.

Powertrain configurations are likely to mirror those of the Ioniq 5, which offers single- and dual-motor setups for rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive respectively, while the largest battery capacity seen so far on this platform is 77.6 kWh.

Quite the departure, then, from the straight-edged, boxy design of the Ioniq 5. Do you prefer the curvy shape that will be worn by the upcoming Ioniq 6 EV?

