In Cars, Hyundai, International News, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 15 February 2022 5:27 pm / 1 comment

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been spotted undergoing winter testing ahead of an official debut later this year. After the Ioniq 5 hatchback that was first revealed in February last year, the Ioniq 6 is the carmaker’s first sedan to be built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

These spyshots confirm what we’ve already known, and that is the Ioniq 6’s design is clearly inspired by the Prophecy concept that was introduced back in 2020. However, based on photos of this camouflaged prototype, Hyundai has toned things down on the route to the production model.

Nonetheless, the tapered front and rear ends are noticeably obvious, although the test mule appears to be wearing quite a lot of body cladding at the back to form a notable hump. On the Prophecy concept, this area is where you’ll find a spoiler that mildly interrupts its swoopy roofline.

The profile of the prototype is also vaguely reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE, and the rounded body will likely help the Ioniq 6 be more slippery as it cuts through the air. We’ll have to wait for Hyundai to reveal the end result to see just how close it gets to the concept.

In terms of technical specifications, the Ioniq 6 is expected to have a range of up to 482 km and the platform’s support for an 800-volt electrical architecture should allow for fast charging up to 350 kW. Like the Ioniq 5, single- (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) configurations should also be offered with a battery pack that has a net capacity of 77.6 kWh.

