By Mick Chan / 12 April 2022 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Kia has revealed more details about its EV6 GT fully electric crossover, which is rated for an official range of 420 km, according to Autocar. With its 800-volt electrical architecture as part of its E-GMP platform, the EV6 GT takes ultra-fast charging that can charge its battery from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Development for the top version was carried out entirely in-house, once the firm’s engineers realised the possibilities of the E-GMP architecture that underpins the EV6 said former head of research and development at Hyundai Motor Group, Albert Biermann.

The engineers at Kia added extra control arms to the front suspension in order to give the system more freedom, as well as perform a special tune on the steering and adaptive dampers; the focus was on balancing performance with high-speed comfort, Autocar noted.

For the EV6 GT, there is also a dedicated GT drive mode that is button-activated, optimising the drive motors, braking, steering, suspension, electronic LSD and stability control for a stronger performance slant, it continued.

The E-GMP dedicated EV platform “is a fantastic base to start with” for a performance vehicle, said Biermann, because “it didn’t need fundamental changes because it can handle this level of power.”

Biermann, who now serves as executive technical advisor to the carmaker group told Autocar that the GT high performance variant was not in the original product plan for the EV6.

In its more modest forms, the Kia EV6 range starts in RWD form with a single rear-axle motor making 168 hp when specified with the standard-range 58.0 kWh battery, or 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque with the 77.4 kWh long-range battery.

Dual-motor variants step up the outputs further, where a standard range 58.0 kWh battery enables 232 hp and 605 Nm of torque in AWD form, and the 77.4 kWh long-range battery brings 320 hp and 605 Nm from the dual-motor powertrain. Topping the lot is the aforementioned EV6 GT with 577 hp and 740 Nm.

The commonality between the E-GMP platform-sharing models means that the uprated motors and performance revisions will also be applied to the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, however Biermann insists that the freedom offered by the platform also means that both cars will have very different characteristics, and the high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 will take a more hardcore approach, Autocar wrote.