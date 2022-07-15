In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 July 2022 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Unveiled towards the end of last month, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 joined the Ioniq 5 in the brand’s range of fully electric vehicles, bringing what it calls the “streamliner” aesthetic in contrast to the square-edged form of the Ioniq 5. Now, more details on the fastback EV have been revealed.

Hyundai has now revealed that the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm; for comparison, its stablemate the Ioniq 5 is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,605 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Packing a 77.4 kWh battery, the Ioniq 6 can be specified with either single-motor rear wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive. The top powertrain specification is the dual-motor AWD version, which outputs 239 kW (320 PS) and 605 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds. In its most long-reaching form, the Ioniq 6 can attain a range of 610 km on the WLTP cycle, says Hyundai.

Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 is built on the manufacturer’s E-GMP architecture for electric vehicles, and this supports the use of both 400 V and 800 V charging, where the use of the former is possible without additional parts or adapters, says Hyundai. When charging at 350 kW, the Ioniq 6 battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, like the Ioniq 5.

Similarly, the sharing of a platform and electrical architecture enables a similar feature set, including a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that enables the Ioniq 6 to charge electrical device and serve as a backup power supply when away from the electricity grid, or in emergencies. In addition to the exterior power outlet, a second outlet beneath the rear seat can power items such as phones and laptops.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 features a modular dashboard comprised of a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while Bluetooth multi-connection enables the pairing of up to two devices at the same time; one for phone calls and the other for music streaming.

Navigation in the Ioniq 6 is supported by Bluelink infotainment and map updates, while audio playback comes courtesy of a Bose eight-speaker system which includes a subwoofer.

The infotainment setup in the Ioniq 6 offers real-time travel radius mapping based on the vehicle’s current state of charge, and the onboard connected services also aid the driver in searching for and planning the best route that includes a charging station along the way.

Optional is the Relaxation Comfort seats for the front row, and all seats in the Ioniq 6 are EV-specific, made to be 30% thinner than the seats in conventional models, offering more space in the cabin. Device connectivity is offered through one USB Type-A and four USB Type-C ports.

Drive modes and customisation is offered through what Hyundai calls the EV Performance Tune-up system, which enables the adjustment of parameters such as steering effort, motor power, throttle pedal sensitivity and driveline modes, from which the driver can create several different combinations. The Ioniq 6 also has e-ASD which emits a “spaceship-like sound” in the cabin, and the timbre changes with the vehicle’s driving status, says Hyundai.

In the area of advanced driver assistance systems, the Ioniq 6 packs the latest iteration of Hyundai SmartSense, which includes Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist. In the SEL and Limited trim variants of the Ioniq 6, additional features include Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Lane-Changing Side as well as Evasive Steering Assist.

Further semi-autonomous features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, High Beam Assist, while the driver attention warning system observes the driver for inattentiveness and recommends a rest stop if required. This also alerts the driver to the vehicle ahead setting off from a standstill.

Meanwhile, other assistance features include the blind spot view monitor, blind spot collision assist, avoidance assist, Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Production of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year, and the schedule of market launches will be announced later, said Hyundai.

The Ioniq 6 will be available in 12 exterior colours, which are Gravity Gold Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Digital Green Pearl, Digital Green Matte and Byte Blue. Meanwhile, the interior can be specified in four colours, which are dark grey with light grey, dark olive green with light grey, black with pale brown, and black.