Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Hyundai / By Hafriz Shah / October 12 2023 8:17 pm

This is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, recently crowned the 2023 World Car of the Year. Yes, not EV of the year, but the overall car category winner.

The variant we’re trying out here is the Max RWD, equipped with a rear-axle-mounted motor, which has 228 PS and 350 Nm. This is a combo not seen on the earlier launched Ioniq 5, as you could only get RWD on variants with smaller batteries. As a big 77.4 kWh battery RWD model, this variant focuses on max range.

Can the Hyundai Ioniq 6 really do 600 km on a single charge on Malaysian roads? And how does it compare to its crossover-bodied sibling the Hyundai Ioniq 5? We explain it all in this video, hope you enjoy it.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.