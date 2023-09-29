2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max RWD in Malaysia – full gallery; 225 hp/350 Nm EV with 614 km range, RM290k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 29 2023 10:19 pm

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was launched in Malaysia in July, with the 2023 World Car of the Year going on sale here in two variant forms, as an Ioniq 6 Max RWD, priced at RM289,888, and an Ioniq 6 Max AWD, at RM319,888, both on-the-road without insurance.

The single-motor Max RWD seen here in the photos is equipped with a rear-axle-mounted motor, which has 225 hp (228 PS, or 168 kW) and 350 Nm in the way of output, while the dual-motor Max AWD features a motor on each axle, offering 321 hp (325 PS, or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of twist.

Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds for the Ioniq 6 Max RWD, while the more powerful AWD version reduces the sprint time to 5.1 seconds, with both variants having an identical 185 km/h top speed.

Both the Max RWD and Max AWD versions are specified with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, yielding an operating range of 614 km for the Max RWD and 519 km for the Max AWD, both on a WLTP-cycle, on a single charge.

The Ioniq 6’s 800-volt architecture enables DC charging at up to 350 kW, which the automaker says gets the battery from a 10 to 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. At 50 kW DC, the 10-80% SoC fill takes 73 minutes, while AC charging at 11 kW takes 7.1 hours to get the battery from 0-100%.

Cheaper options are the Lite RWD (RM219,888) and Plus RWD (RM249,888). Introduced to the local line-up earlier this month, the additions make for a four variant Ioniq 6 range in the country. Both the Lite and Plus have a rear-axle-mounted motor offering 149 hp (151 PS, or 111 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

The duo is fitted with a 53 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, which provides up to 429 km of travel range (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The charging time at 350 kW DC is identical to the Max variants, and

the smaller capacity of the unit means a quicker fill from 10% to 80% SoC at 58 minutes, at 50 kW DC, while 0% to 100% takes 5.5 hours with a 11 kW AC charger.

Standard items across the entire Ioniq 6 range include dual-LED headlamps with intelligent front-lighting and Parametric Pixel LED rear combination tail lamps. The Lite RWD, Plus RWD and Max RWD share the same wheels, in this case 18-inch Aero units shod with 225/55 profile tyres, with the Max AWD coming with 20-inch Performance wheels and 245/40 tyres.

Inside, highlights include leather interior upholstery (except for the Lite RWD, which gets cloth seats) two seamlessly connected 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a powered tailgate. All variants from the Plus RWD on also come equipped with a Bose eight-speaker sound system.

Five exterior colours are available for the Ioniq range, these being Abyss Black Pearl, Nocturne Grey Matte, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Dive Blue Solid and Gravity Gold Matte.

