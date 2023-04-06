In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2023 12:52 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has done it again. After the Ioniq 5 won the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year awards in 2022, the Ioniq 6 repeated that trifecta in the 2023 edition of the World Car Awards, earning the Korean carmaker its second consecutive triple win.

First revealed in June 2022, the Ioniq 6 boasts an unorthodox design and is built on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Ioniq 6 has already been teased for Malaysia, although it isn’t known when the EV will go on sale here. Available powertrain configurations include two battery capacities (53 and 77.4 kWh) as well as single- (RWD) or dual-motor (AWD) setups.

The Ioniq 6 had to fend off two other models to take the win in the World Car of Year category, which also included the BMW X1/iX1 and Kia Niro as finalists. Meanwhile, it had to fight against the BMW i7 and Lucid Air in the World Electric Vehicle of the Year category, while the Range Rover and Lucid Air were the competitors in the World Car Design of the Year category.

While the Lucid Air missed out on those awards, it did secure a win in the World Luxury Car of the Year category that had the BMW 7 Series/i7 and Genesis G90 as finalists. The Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air are just two of three EVs that won, with the Kia EV6 GT taking home the prize in the World Performance Car of the Year category. The EV6 GT bested the Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla, making it another year an EV wins this award – the Audi e-tron GT won last year.

The only non-EV to win anything is the Citroen C3 in the World Urban Car of the Year category, which also included the Ora Funky Cat/Haomao (we know it as the Good Cat) and Volkswagen Taigo (also known as the Nivus).