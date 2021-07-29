In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2021 10:46 am / 1 comment

Volkswagen has added another crossover to its line-up in Europe with the new Taigo, which is essentially a renamed version of the Nivus sold in South American markets like Brazil. Both models are underpinned by the MQB A0 platform that is also used for the Polo Mk6 as well as the T-Cross.

Measuring 4,266 mm long, 1,757 mm wide and 1,493 mm tall, the Taigo is longer than the Polo (4,057 mm) and T-Cross (4,199 mm). The Taigo’s wheelbase of 2,566 mm is identical to the Polo, while being longer than the standard T-Cross (2,551 mm). However, Volkswagen also makes a long-wheelbase T-Cross for South America, and that version has a superior wheelbase of 2,650 mm.

Roping in another Volkswagen crossover into the picture, the Taigo occupies a smaller footprint when compared to all variations of the T-Roc, be it the standard wheelbase, long wheelbase (Chinese market) or cabriolet.

Like the Nivus, the Taigo features a coupe-like roofline to make it a more stylish alternative to the T-Cross, complete with its own bumper and rear end designs. The red example pictured here is wearing the R-Line package (new for Europe), which includes faux quad exhaust tips at the rear and some black accents. There will also be Style, Life and standard trims offered.

It’s a similar story inside, where the Taigo’s dashboard is largely identical to what you’ll find in its Brazilian sibling (and T-Cross to a certain extent). One notable difference is the fancier control panel for the climate system, which is taken from the latest Tiguan, Arteon and Polo.

The list of available equipment includes IQ.Light matrix LED headlamps, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system (based on MIB 3.1), wireless charging, the Digital Cockpit, 16- to 18-inch wheels as well as a host of IQ.Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving and driver assist features.

As for powertrains, the Taigo is front-wheel drive only and can be had with 1.0 litre TSI three-cylinder engine that produces 95 PS (94 hp) or 110 PS (109 hp). There’s also a 1.5 litre TSI four-cylinder making 150 PS (148 hp), and transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.