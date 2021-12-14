In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2021 1:24 pm / 2 comments

Last month, Genesis showed off the exterior of the second-generation G90, which is its flagship luxury sedan that looks to take on big names like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. Now, the luxury arm of Hyundai has published interior photos of the G90, along with additional details which we’ll get to later on.

First up, the G90 comes in two versions, starting with a standard wheelbase model that measures 5,275 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,180 mm. The other option is a long wheelbase model, which shares the same width and height, but has an overall length of 5,465 mm. That is a difference of 190 mm, all of which goes to the wheelbase of 3,370 mm for a more spacious living space.

Unsurprisingly, the G90’s cabin is posh and “designed to satisfy both customers who take the wheel themselves and those who are driven by chauffeurs,” as the company puts it. Designed following the company’s “Beauty of White Space” ethos, the main highlight at the front of the cabin is the connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC), which integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen into a panoramic display.

This sits on a horizontal wide dashboard that features slim air vents, accompanied by a good serving of real metal, ash wood, and forged carbon surfaces, as well as wing-like shapes framing the driver’s cluster (look closely and you’ll see large controls on them).

Other contact points like the steering wheel, HVAC controls, seat controls and centre console controls are all trimmed in metal or glass, with certain dials and switches receiving a premium, knurled finish. The overall look is certainly pleasant, and unlike other models in this class, Genesis opted against burying all vehicle functions inside a gigantic touchscreen, so there are still buttons for access to features used often.

Of course, the place you’ll want to be is in the rear passenger space, which gets individual seats that can recline so you can fully make us of all that legroom. As with the front, there’s no shortage of quilted leather upholstery and other premium materials to touch as well, including a metal inlay garnish that was designed in accordance with the traditional Korean “sanggam” crafting technique – a first for a Genesis vehicle.

For those who prefer natural light, there are two panoramic sunroofs that can be controlled separately, each with mood lamps installed on their sides. These are linked to the rest of ambient lighting system, allowing passengers to create the ambience that suits them best

As for all the tech gizmos that passengers will enjoy, the G90 comes with Virtual Venue, which recreates the sound characteristics of various spaces (Boston Symphony Hall for example). These are delivered through a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system that features Acoustic Lens Technology (ALT) to optimise sound quality through strategically placed speakers (including pop-up tweeters on the dashboard) to create a 3D sound experience.

If that isn’t enough, there’s also a fragrance system with three different aromas: The Driver’s Awakening, The Great Outdoors and My Favorite Place, which are piped into the cabin via replaceable cartridges installed in the upper part of the glove box.

These creature comforts are linked to the Mood Curator system which offers four different modes, controlling things like the mood lamps, the sound system, the fragrance system, massage seats and electric curtains.

The G90’s rear passengers will also have access to 10.2-inch touchscreen displays for media consumptions, and they can automatically adjust their angles depending on the seat mode. The centre console that runs between the VIP seats also sports an eight-inch Armrest Touch Screen (ATS) for easy access to functions should sir or madam prefer not to deal with switches or buttons.

Prioritising rear passengers is a key selling point for vehicles like these, and so, the G90 has a speaker installed in the driver’s seat headrest to send out guide/warning sounds that only the driver can hear, shielding the passengers in the rear seats from hearing unnecessary noise.

Genesis also points out that for smooth transitions when passengers are boarding and exiting the vehicle, the G90 removes air from the side bolsters, and returns them to their original position after boarding. This is thanks to air cells integrated into the seats, including those at the front, which are inflated to increase lateral support when the car is in Sport mode or at speeds over 130 km/h.

In keeping with the times, the G90’s interior surfaces are coated with an antibacterial Silver Zinc Zeolite material, while UV-C LED lamps are installed in the box of the second row’s armrests to sterilise items for passengers when driving.

The HVAC system also includes air with antibacterial filter that blocks harmful substances in the air, while a photocatalyst module sterilises the air in the cabin. Other noteworthy features are power-closing doors, a fingerprint authentication system, a digital key, over-the-air (OTA) updates as well as a host of safety and driver assist systems

On the propulsion front, the G90 will be available with a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 on the standard wheelbase model, which is rated at 380 PS (375 hp) and 530 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission to send drive to the rear wheels, with all-wheel drive being an option.

Meanwhile, the long wheelbase model gets the same engine but with an electric supercharger supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system (marketed as e-S/C) and is all-wheel drive only. No outputs were revealed at the time, but the company says the e-S/C allows for peak torque to be reached faster, likely to compensate for the larger body and heft.

To ensure occupants are treated to a smoother ride and better handling performance, the G90 is fitted with multi-chamber air suspension and Preview-Electronic Control Suspension (Preview-ECS), the latter capable of raising the front wheels by 10 mm when the car’s camera detects a bump 100 metres ahead.

Onboard sensors can also detect if the car is going over rough roads, resulting in the air suspension raising the ride height by 25 mm to protect the car’s undercarriage, including when dealing with steep slopes. The brand’s advanced noise cancelling ANC-R (Active Noise Control-Road) system is also standard to cancel out outside noise using the in-car speakers, working together with laminated glass windows.

Lastly, rear-wheel steering allows the G90’s rear wheels to steer to a maximum of four degrees in a low-speed counter-phase (moving them in the opposite direction of the front wheels) and to a maximum of two degrees in high-speed in-phase (moving them in the same direction as the front wheels). This makes for easier manouvering or to promote greater stability when making agile movements.