In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 2:40 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation U11 BMW X1 is being displayed at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show after local pricing was announced last month. Locally assembled in Thailand, the X1 is available in a sole sDrive18i Basic Line variant that retails at 2.249 million baht (RM 292,174), inclusive of a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and three-year, 60,000-km maintenance package.

Power comes from a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission. With this setup, the sDrive18i accelerates from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and will hit a top speed of 215 km/h.

Standard kit for the X1 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and engine start, aluminium satin roof rails, LED headlamps with High Beam Assistant, Mocha Brown leather seat upholstery, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function and the BMW Curved Display with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 10.7-inch central touchscreen.

Driving assistance systems that are standard are BMW’s Driving Assistant, which includes autonomous emergency braking, along with Parking Assistant, but there’s no adaptive cruise control. Three colours are offered to customers, namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire and Space Silver.

In its latest form, the X1 is a larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,500 mm long (+53 mm), 1,845 mm wide (+24 mm), 1,642 mm tall (+44 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,692 mm (+22 mm). The tracks are wider by 31 mm on both axles too to give the SUV a better stance.

The U11 first made its global debut in June 2022 and has already gone on sale in Singapore. Aside from petrol engines, the X1 is also available with diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, the last of which is referred to as the iX1.