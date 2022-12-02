In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2022 12:58 pm / 6 comments

The third-generation (U11) BMW X1 made its global debut back in June this year, and before 2022 comes to a close, the German brand’s compact SUV has now gone on sale in Singapore. The all-new X1 is the first BMW X model to occupy Category A (engine capacity up to 1,600 cc and power outputs not more than 132 PS/130 hp/97 kW) of the country’s certificate of entitlement (COE) system.

This is due to its B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 122 PS (121 hp or 97 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 10.5 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

The sDrive16i powertrain includes a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels and has a combined fuel consumption of 6.8 l/100 km, while placing it in band B of the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).

Two variants of the X1 are offered, starting with the xLine that is priced (with COE) at SGD243,888 (RM792,721), while the higher-end M Sport goes for SGD245,888 (RM799,221). Differences between both are limited to a few M Sport items, with the most expensive option coming standard with specific interior appointments like an anthracite headliner, M Sport leather steering wheel, paddle shifters and Aluminium Hexacube dark trim finishers.

The M Sport variant also gets adaptive M suspension, 19-inch M light-alloy double-spoke style 871 bicolour wheels as well as trim and roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline. As for the xLine, it comes with Aluminium Mesheffect interior trim finishers, 19-inch light-alloy V-spoke style 867 bicolour wheels as well as exterior trim and roof rails in satin aluminium.

Beyond these differences, the rest of the kit list is identical for both and include adaptive LED headlamps with High Beam Assistant, the Driving Assistant package (with AEB), passive cruise control, Parking Assistant, Performance Control (drive modes), ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Comfort Access (hands-free powered tailgate), powered front sport seats and Sensatec leather upholstery.

Also included is the BMW Curved Display that consists of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen – these are powered by BMW Operating System 8 that includes BMW Connected Package Professional (connected services).

The latest X1 is larger than its F48 predecessor, measuring 4,500 mm long (+53 mm), 1,845 mm wide (+24 mm) and 1,642 mm tall (+44 mm), while its wheelbase now measures 2,692 mm (+22 mm). The front and rear track widths are wider by 31 mm too at 1,592 mm and 1,593 mm respectively.

