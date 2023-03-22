In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 March 2023 11:46 am / 1 comment

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is on live display at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, as the ‘streamliner‘ electric vehicle from the Korean brand makes its Asean market appearance. Its debut in Bangkok comes ahead of its confirmed Malaysian market arrival, which is set to take place this year.

Measuring 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the Ioniq 6 packs a 77.4 kWh battery that enables a maximum range of 610 km on the WLTP cycle, according to the manufacturer. Its slippery shape yields a drag coefficient of 0.21, enabling an energy consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km, which Hyundai says makes the Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient EVs.

The Ioniq 6 shares its E-GMP platform with the Ioniq 5, along with that model’s 800-volt electrical architecture that also permits 400-volt charging. Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 can be recharged at up to 305 kW in order to reach a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. Conversely, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function enables the Ioniq 6 to serve as a power supply, too.

In its top specification, the Ioniq 6 packs a dual-motor AWD powertrain, rated to produce 320 PS and 605 Nm of torque. These outputs enable a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds.

Here, we get a closer look at details on the Ioniq 6 such as the digital side cameras which replace conventional mirrors, the Parametric Pixel design for its headlamps, rear combination lamps as well as its high-mount stop lamp.

Based on earlier details from Hyundai, the cabin of the Ioniq 6 maximises legroom and overall spaciousness with the flat floor layout enabled by the underfloor location of the main battery. Dual-colour ambient lighting offers users a choice of 64 colours and six dual-colour themes.

In front, the Ioniq 6 features a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display, supporting both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. Bluetooth multi-connection capability enables the pair of up to two devices at the same time; one for phone calls and the other for media streaming.

With the Ioniq 6 having been confirmed for its Malaysian market debut, it will join the differently-styled Ioniq 5 in Hyundai’s electric vehicle line-up locally. Prices for the Ioniq 5 in Malaysia now start from RM207,808; how much might the curvy Ioniq 6 be priced when it arrives?