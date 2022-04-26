In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 26 April 2022 1:56 pm / 2 comments

The all-new Nissan ‘Fairlady Z’, which made its big debut last August, has just gone on sale in Japan. There are five variants on offer, and nearly all of them are available with either the six-speed manual or the nine-speed automatic. Prices range from 5,241,500 yen (RM178k) to 6,966,300 yen (RM236k).

According to a press document, customers won’t have to pay more should they opt for the automatic version. A total of nine exterior colours are available, three of which are monotone, while the rest feature a Super Black roof. The latter also includes the new Seiran Blue and Ikazuchi Yellow (seen here) paint colours.

Now, it’s worth noting that the starting price for the Nissan Z is a little higher than the A90 Supra in Japan, but that’s because the Toyota can be had with a smaller 2.0 litre engine. Just so you know, the price range for the GR Supra is from 4.9 million yen (RM166k) to 6.9 million yen (RM234k). Pretty even chunk of change between the two full-spec models, actually.

The Z is only available with a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6, making it the first blown Fairlady since the legendary 300ZX. The newly-developed VR30DDTT petrol engine develops 405 PS and 475 Nm of torque, or about 68 PS and 110 Nm more than its predecessor’s – the 370Z – VQ37VHR 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated V6.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through the aforementioned six-speed MT or nine-speed AT, but both options come with the Launch Control function as standard. This is the first Nissan model with a manual gearbox to get launch control, by the way. Standard here is a carbon-fibre composite drive shaft and downshift rev matching.

Standard features include full LED headlights with dual LED DRLs, 19-inch wheels (staggered for top-spec models), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen display, a trio of gauges on the dash for boost pressure, turbo speed and voltage, as well as an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Deliveries of the Nissan Z will begin towards the end of June. There will also be an exclusive Proto Spec version that is limited to just 240 units. The volume specifically references the 240Z that was released in 1969.

Company CEO and CPO, Ashwani Gupta said: “For us at Nissan, the Z is a part of who we are, and represents years of our commitment to customers. Through the Z, we bring the latest sports car design, performance and excitement to as many people as we can.”

“For more than 50 years, the Z has been an accessible dream sports car. Its timeless appeal is the result of the ongoing passion and dedication of countless employees, working to deliver the thrill of the Z to past and future generations,” he added.