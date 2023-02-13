In Cars, Land Rover, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 February 2023 4:48 pm / 4 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) today launched the all-new Range Rover, which arrives in Standard Wheelbase guise and with V8 power. The fifth generation of Land Rover’s flagship model – codenamed L460 – first made its debut back in October 2021 and replaces the fourth-generation L405 that has been around since 2012.

Built on the Flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex) platform, the latest Range Rover boasts 50% greater torsional rigidity than its predecessor with a static rigidity of 30,000 Nm per degree. The new chassis also features a steel front bulkhead with a closed-section arrangement that helps reduce transmission of noise and low-frequency vibrations from road surfaces into the cabin by as much as 24%.

In SWB form, the L460 has a wheelbase of 2,997 mm and measures 5,052 mm long, 2,047 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall. The L405 is smaller by comparison, coming in at 4,999 mm long, 1,984 mm wide, 1,835 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,922 mm.

While not available at launch here, the L460 is also offered as a Long Wheelbase that adds 200 mm to both its overall length (5,252 mm) and wheelbase (3,197 mm), while also maintaining roughly the same width (2,048 mm) and identical height (1,870 mm). As you’d expect, these figures exceed the L405’s LWB equivalent.

In terms of styling, the fifth-generation Range Rover is an exercise in refinement rather than being a radical overhaul. While the SUV’s general shape is familiarly regal, there are notable cues that make it instantly identifiable as the newer model.

The most obvious is at the rear, where the Range Rover sports hidden-until-lit taillights linked by a black trim that carries the model script and integrates the turn signals. The latter resides on the top half of the trademark split tailgate, while another identifier are the dual shark fin antennas on the roof.

In profile, you’ll notice the gently sloping roofline and new waistline, the latter giving the impression that the glass flows into the bodywork. This, along with the flush door handles and more simplistic door décor, help to improve aerodynamics – the design results in a drag coefficient of just 0.30.

As for the front, there are new Digital LED headlamps and an updated DRL signature, and these flank a reasonably sized grille with a thicker surround and new mesh insert. Meanwhile, the lower apron has a wide-width intake that integrates the LED fog lamp strips to match the cleaner look.

This approach extends to the interior, which has a pared back design compared to the L405. For instance, the air vents are more inconspicuous by blending into the dashboard, as is the cowl over the 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display.

On the mention of displays, the dual screens of the previous model have been replaced with a sole 13.1-inch curved, floating glass touchscreen with haptic feedback. This is linked to the Pivi Pro infotainment system and is joined by a dedicated control panel for the climate system, with adjustments made being displayed on the former screen.

Elsewhere, the centre console houses the gear lever, engine start button, a media volume dial and the Terrain Response 2 controller for off-road modes. In SWB form, the Range Rover comes with a five-seat layout, with the rears offering up to 12 degrees of powered recline as well as heating and cooling functions.

JLRM has already confirmed the Range Rover will be offered with the P530 powertrain, which features a 4.4 litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine co-developed with BMW that delivers 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Four-corner air suspension is standard for the chassis that uses a double-wishbone front and five-link rear setup. The L460 is also the first Range Rover to get rear-wheel steering – up to 7.3 degrees of rear-wheel steering angle at speeds below 50 km/h – which helps bring the turning circle down to 10.95 metres.

If you’re brave enough to take the Range Rover off-roading, the new model is more than up to the task by offering 295 mm of maximum ground clearance, an approach angle of 34.7 degrees, a departure angle of 29 degrees and a breakover angle of 27.7 degrees. Other vital statistics at their maximum is a wading depth of 900 mm, incline of 45 degrees, towing capacity of 3,500 kg and roof load rating of 100 kg.

In Malaysia, the SUV gets the HSE (High Specification Equipment) specification, with driver instrumentation being presented on a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, while the Pivi Pro infotainment system is linked to a 13.1-inch central touchscreen as well as a Meridian sound system with up to 1,600 watts of amplification.

Other features mentioned include 22-inch alloy wheels, semi-aniline leather seat upholstery, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, an electronically active rear locking differential, a head-up display as well as powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions.

Also on is Active Noise Cancellation that uses sensors monitor wheel vibration, tyre noise and engine noise entering the cabin and generating a cancelling signal played through the sound system. The active safety systems included are autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, driver attention monitoring, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, assisted parking and traffic sign recognition.

Of course, there are no shortage of personalisation options available to customers, including the Rear Seat Entertainment package and an entire catalogue of trim finishers, upholstery and exterior paint colours to pick out. Even the wheels can be upsized to 23 inches, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover.

All this luxury (and accompanying off-road capabilities) will cost you RM1.268 million before any options, but keep in mind that this is the base duty-free figure. With duty paid, the price goes up to RM2.488 million without insurance. Each purchase is accompanied by the Land Rover Care programme, which consists of a five-year warranty, five years of free service and three years of roadside assistance.