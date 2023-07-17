Hyundai Ioniq 6 launching in Malaysia on July 21?

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hyundai, Koreans / By Paul Tan / 17 July 2023 12:38 pm / 3 comments

It looks like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be launched July 21, which is this Friday, according to a countdown that has been appearing on Hyundai Malaysia’s Instagram page. Today’s teaser post says 4 days to go, which should end with 1 day to go on Thursday.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a range of up to 614 km, thanks to its 77.4 kWh battery and its aerodynamic efficiency. Its slippery form offers a drag coefficient of just 0.21 Cd, making this one of the world’s most aerodynamically efficient production vehicles, helping it make the most of its battery capacity.

Its E-GMP platform employs an 800-volt electrical architecture which is still the preserve of just a few EVs on the market in the world today. Maxing out its DC charging ability will yield a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes, making it one of the world’s fastest-charging EVs.

Of course, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will also be showcased at this weekend’s EVx 2023 event. EVx 2023 will be held at the Setia Alam Convention Centre from July 22-23, where admission is FREE.

Not only will you get to see the Ioniq 6 in person, there will also be test drives and an even more immersive experience at the Ioniq 6 Experience which will be held at the Ballroom Building, just 100 metres away from the EVx 2023 venue. The first batch of Ioniq 6 buyers will receive a mystery gift.

