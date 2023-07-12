EVx 2023: Be among the first to experience the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in Malaysia; mystery gifts, and more!

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 July 2023 6:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns this year with EVx 2023, and it will be held at the Setia Alam Convention Centre from July 22-23, where admission is FREE.

Hyundai will be among the brands that will be present at EVx 2023, and this year’s edition will see the brand showcasing the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at its first public showing right after its Malaysian market launch, offering you the chance to be among the first to experience the all-electric model in the metal.

The sleek, unique shape of the Ioniq 6 isn’t just for looks; its slippery form offers a drag coefficient of just 0.21 Cd, making this one of the world’s most aerodynamically efficient production vehicles, helping it make the most of its battery capacity.

Its E-GMP platform employs an 800-volt electrical architecture which is still the preserve of just a few EVs on the market in the world today, and this means it can accept up to 350 kW in DC fast charging. This will yield a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes, making it one of the world’s fastest-charging EVs.

With its battery capacity of 77.4 kWh, its aerodynamic efficiency helps it attain a maximum battery range of 614 km on a full charge; that would offer the ability to drive the equivalent of Taiping to JB without burning a single drop of fuel.

There is, of course, the allure of its retro-futuristic looks, pairing the sleek shape with its Parametric Pixel lighting front and rear. It’s luxurious, too, bringing a thoroughly premium feel inside and out. It also brings the promise of a reliable ownership experience, with consistent charging speeds and range, and next-to-no maintenance required from its EV powertrain.

Beyond the Ioniq 6, Hyundai will also be presenting the Ioniq 5 at EVx 2023, where the two electric models will showcase Hyundai’s vision for electric mobility at the brand’s booth at the event.

Not only will you get to see the Ioniq 6 in person, there will also be test drives and an even more immersive experience at the Ioniq 6 Experience which will be held at the Ballroom Building, just 100 metres away from the EVx 2023 venue. Test drives of the Ioniq 5 will also be available at EVx 2023. On top of these, the first batch of Ioniq 6 buyers will receive a mystery gift!

A host of brands are set to take part in the event, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx. Other exhibitors will include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

So, mark your calendars for July 22-23, which is when the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 will be taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre, where admission is free of charge. See you there!

