2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 in Malaysia – RWD with 614 km range for RM289,888, AWD with 519 km, RM319,888

In Hyundai, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / 21 July 2023 6:35 pm / 0 comments

The latest to join the range of battery-electric vehicles in the Hyundai range in Malaysia is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which arrives in Malaysia in two variants – the Ioniq 6 Max RWD, at RM289,888 and the Ioniq 6 Max AWD, at RM319,888.

Both the Max RWD and dual-motor Max AWD are specified with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, yielding battery range of 614 km in the Max RWD and 519 km in the Max AWD; both figures are based on the WLTP testing cycle. This offers the Ioniq 6 a larger battery capacity than that in the Ioniq 5, matching that of the Kia EV6.

The single-motor Max RWD packs a rear-axle-mounted motor that outputs 168 kW (228 PS) and 350 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor Max AWD gets one motor on each axle for a combined 239 kW (325 PS) and 605 Nm of torque.

This enables the Ioniq 6 Max RWD to do the 0-100 km/h run in 7.4 seconds while the more potent Ioniq 6 Max AWD does the sprint benchmark in 5.1 seconds; both variants have a claimed top speed of 185 km/h, and drag coefficient is 0.21 Cd, making the Ioniq 6 one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars in the world.

Its 800-volt electrical architecture as part of the E-GMP platform enables charging at up to 350 kW DC, which brings a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes; when charged at 50 kW DC, the 10-80% top-up is achieved in 73 minutes.

This makes the Ioniq 6 just the fifth EV in Malaysia to use 800-volt electrical architecture, after the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and the Ioniq 5 and EV6 twins. For home charging, the Ioniq 6 can be recharged at 11 kW AC.

Exterior dimensions reveal the Ioniq 6 to be 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, where rear luggage capacity is 401 litres. Front cargo capacity differs between the two variants, with the Max RWD getting a larger front compartment at 45 litres while the Max AWD makes do with 14.5 litres. Kerb weights for the RWD and AWD variants are 1,910 kg and 2,020 kg, respectively.

The wheelbase of the Ioniq 6 is 50 mm shorter than that of the Ioniq 5, but 50 mm longer than the Kia EV6 wheelbase, both of which share the group’s E-GMP platform. In Malaysia, the Ioniq 6 Max RWD is specified with 18-inch Aero wheels shod in 225/55R18 tyres, while the dual-motor Max AWD variant gets 20-inch Performance wheels in 245/40R20 tyres.

Exterior equipment is comprised of dual-LED headlamps with intelligent front-lighting, and Parametric Pixel LED rear combination tail lamps. Further lighting equipment includes the rear fog lamps, position lamps, side repeater lamps and power-adjustable and folding side exterior mirrors. The Max AWD variant adds a sunroof. Notable omissions on the Malaysian models are the Digital Side Mirrors and the Bluelink app support.

Inside, leather interior upholstery is specified for both variants, with power adjustment and lumbar support for both driver and front passenger. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel, along with voice command functionality and an electrochromic interior rear-view mirror.

One notable shift concerning the interior controls are the front window controls which have been moved from the doors to the centre console, such as those found in classic Mercedes-Benz and BMW models. This is in order to free up more knee room by the doors, and the centre console is also no longer a sliding unit as in the Ioniq 5.

On both variants, mobile connectivity supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth; audio output is by a Bose eight-speaker system The cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, while the rear seats get 60:40 split-folding. For the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, external electrical devices can be powered at up to 3.68 kW.

Safety equipment consists of seven airbags including a front central airbag, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, multi-collision brake, seat belt reminder and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

In terms of advanced driver assistance systems, both variants of the Ioniq 6 are equipped with blind-spot collision assist, lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, manual speed limit assist, Forward Collision Assist 2, remote smart parking assist, parking collision avoidance assist and the surround view monitor.

The regular warranty offering of two-year, 50,000 km coverage can be upgraded to include a five-year, 100,000 km warranty and a three-year, 50,000 km free service package at a fee of RM10,000; both standard and optional vehicle warranty packages come with an eight-year, 160,000 km drive battery warranty.

The first 30 owners of the Ioniq 6 in Malaysia will also receive a one-year Shell Recharge Gold EV charging membership upon delivery of their vehicle.

This weekend, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be on display at EVx 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre from July 22 to 23, where admission is free of charge.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.