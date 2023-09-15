2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV in Malaysia – Lite RWD at RM219,888, Plus RWD at RM249,888, 429 km range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 15 2023 11:21 am

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has expanded the Hyundai Ioniq 6 range in Malaysia with the introduction of two new variants of the fully-electric model. The Ioniq 6 Lite RWD and the Ioniq 6 Plus RWD join the Ioniq 6 Max RWD and the Ioniq 6 Max AWD, which were launched in July, to make it a four variant range in the country.

The new Ioniq 6 Lite RWD and Plus RWD variants are equipped with a single-motor, with the rear-axle-mounted unit offering 149 hp (151 PS, or 111 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. The allows both Lite and Plus variants to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 185 km/h, the latter identical to the higher spec Max variants.

Both the Lite and Plus feature a 53 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, which offers up to 429 km of travel range (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Comparatively, the Max RWD and Max AWD versions feature a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, yielding battery range of 614 km in the Max RWD and 519 km in the Max AWD.

Sharing the same E-GMP platform and 800-volt architecture as the Max variants, the Ioniq 6 Lite and Plus can also get from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes when plugged into a DC charger offering 350 kW.

The smaller battery capacity means shorter charging times than the Max variants when they are plugged in to less powerful chargers– 10% to 80% SoC takes 58 minutes at 50 kW DC, while 0% to 100% takes 5.5 hours with a 11 kW AC charger.

The Lite and Plus variants share much of the kit seen on the Max versions, including two seamlessly connected 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a powered tailgate.

They also feature Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, in which external electrical devices can be powered at up to 3.68 kW, as well as much of the safety kit seen on the higher-end variants. Kit on this front includes seven airbags (including a front-central airbag), lane keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist.

The same five body colours offered with the Max variants, namely Abyss Black Pearl, Nocturne Grey Matte, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Dive Blue Solid and Gravity Gold Matte, are available for both the Ioniq 6 Lite RWD and Plus RWD.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lite RWD is priced at RM219,888, while the Ioniq 6 Plus RWD goes for RM249,888 for the Plus RWD, on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

Like with the Max variants, the standard two-year, 50,000 km warranty can be upgraded to a five-year, 100,000 km warranty and a three-year, 50,000 km free service package for an additional RM10,000. The free one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership for the first 30 owners upon vehicle delivery continues to apply.

The order books for the two new Ioniq 6 variants are now open, with HSDM adding that deliveries of the Lite and Plus are set to commence sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max RWD, Malaysia

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max AWD, Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.