By Matthew H Tong / 11 November 2021 5:49 pm

Well that was quick. The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has officially made its global unveil in Indonesia, where it will go on display at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) starting November 11.

Four variants are on offer, beginning with the entry-level Active at 279 million rupiah (RM81k), followed by the Trend at 299 million rupiah (RM87k), Style at 359 million rupiah (RM105k) and range-topping Prime at 397.5 million rupiah (RM116k). Production takes place at a newly established plant in Cikarang (West Java), operated by PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI).

All models share the same Smartstream G1.5 naturally-aspirated petrol engine, making 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through Hyundai’s own iVT (intelligent variable transmission) or a six-speed manual. A rotary dial allows drivers to choose between four drive modes (eco, comfort, smart and sport), as well as two traction modes – sand and mud.

In terms of size, the updated B-segment SUV measures 4,315 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. It’s pretty lightweight, tipping the scales at 1,165 kg (+10 kg for the full spec variant), and they all sit on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels wrapped with 215/60 profile tyres.

There are seven exterior colours to choose from – Creamy White Pearl, Galaxy Blue Pearl, Titan Grey Metallic, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Pearl, Glowing Silver Metallic, and the exclusive Dragon Red Pearl. The parametric jewel grille is new and standard across the board.

Depending on the variant, the Creta gets LED DRLs hidden within the edges of the grille, LED reflector headlights, keyless entry system with push-start button, and LED combination tail lights.

Interior appointments include either an eight-inch touchscreen display as standard, though the speaker count range from four to eight (the latter by Bose) depending on the trim. There’s also a rear-view camera, shift paddles, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging tray for Qi-compatible devices, ambient mood lighting, ventilated seats, and single-zone automatic climate control with integrated air purification system.

On the safety side of things, there is Hyundai SmartSense, but not the entire suite. Upwards of the Trend variant, customers get tyre pressure monitoring system and driver rear-view monitor as standard, while the Style adds on blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, and rear occupant alert.

The most expensive Prime variant adds forward collision-avoidance assist (AEB), lane keeping assist, lane following assist, and high beam assist. Not bad for a B-segment SUV, really. What do you think?