In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2023 11:46 am / 1 comment

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has opened the order books for the Hyundai Creta, following a number of sightings locally on Malaysian roads, most recently last week. Orders are now being taken at all authorised Hyundai sales outlets nationwide, as well as online.

The Click-To-Buy page on the Hyundai Malaysia website reveals that the Creta will make its Malaysian debut in a sole 1.5 Plus variant, offered with a choice of five exterior colours – Galaxy Blue Pearl, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Gray Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Dragon Red Pearl – and a black interior.

Included on the website is a specifications list for the Creta, which confirms the equipment that will be in the B-segment crossover. Powering the Creta for the Malaysian market is a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol MPI engine that is rated to produce 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with outputs sent to the front wheels via a Smartstream IVT continuously variable transmission.

Rolling stock is a set of 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 215/60 tyres, and this includes a full size spare tyre of the same dimensions on a steel wheel. For exterior equipment, the Malaysian-market Creta gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, along with LED combination tail lamps.

Hyundai Creta specifications sheet – click to enlarge

The Creta gets fabric upholstery with a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob. Infotainment is provided by an eight-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while the driver gets a 10.25-inch instrument display, according to the official release.

In terms of driver assistance, the Creta gets the Hyundai SmartSense suite of assistance systems which includes forward and blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, leading vehicle departure alert, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning and high beam assist. The 2022 Hyundai Creta has scored a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

While HSDM has posted the aforementioned specifications for the Creta that is soon to arrive in our market, pricing has yet to be revealed. For some indication, the Creta sells for between 291.3 and 408.3 million rupiah (about RM86k and RM120k) in Indonesia, while in Thailand it is listed from 949k to 999k baht (about RM122k to RM129k).

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift, Indonesia spec