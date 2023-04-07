In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2023 4:23 pm / 0 comments

The Hyundai Creta has been teased for Malaysia again, with Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) recently posting a shadowy image of the compact SUV on its social media pages. The facelifted Creta has already been spotted undisguised on our roads previously, and before that, HSDM hinted at the model’s arrival in video posted last December.

If you’re wondering where the Creta sits in the line-up, it is slightly larger than the Kona currently on sale here. Breaking out the measuring tape, the Creta is 4,315 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. By comparison, the Kona measures 4,215 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,575 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,600 mm.

While the upcoming Hyundai SUV will be new to us, our neighbours in Thailand and Indonesia have already welcomed it some time ago. We should note that the Creta is a locally-assembled (CKD) model in Indonesia, and units produced there are also exported to Thailand.

Both markets get the same powertrain with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) – the brand’s version of a CVT – although Indonesia is the only one with the option of a six-speed manual.

Referring to the more upmarket kit list offered in Thailand, the Creta is available with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels as well as LED headlamps and DRLs.

All variants there also come standard with six airbags, stability control and Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance and door opening warning.

HSDM’s post does not indicate when a launch will take place or even pricing. Currently, the Creta retails for between 291.3 and 408.3 million rupiah (about RM86k and RM120k) in Indonesia, while in Thailand, it’s from 949k to 999k baht (about RM122k to RM129k).

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift (Indonesia market)