19 December 2022

The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries, or ASEAN NCAP has released the results for the 2022 Hyundai Creta SUV and the 2022 Hyundai Stargazer, and both are 2022 models produced in Indonesia for various markets across the ASEAN region.

The Creta B-segment SUV is Hyundai’s first SUV to be tested under the 2021-2025 ASEAN NCAP protocol, and joining it is the Stargazer, which is Hyundai’s first MPV to be tested under this protocol, and the second Hyundai model to do so. Both models were tested at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) PC3 crash testing centre in Melaka, Malaysia.

With the cumulative total of 75.78 points, the Creta achieves the full five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP, while the Stargazer scores one less at four stars from a cumulative total of 66.48 points.

2022 Hyundai Creta ASEAN NCAP crash test and intra-urban AEB test

The Creta scored higher than the Stargazer across all assessed fields, with 34.762 points in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, 15.56 points in the child occupant protection (COP) category, 14.08 points in the safety assist systems category and 11.42 points in the motorcyclist safety category.

For comparison, the Stargazer MPV scored 31.21 points for AOP, 14.48 points for COP, 12.04 points for safety assist systems and 8.75 points for motorcyclist safety.

Across its available variants, the Hyundai Creta is specified with a minimum of two airbags, however variants with six airbags as standard are on sale in the majority of markets it is sold in, within Southeast Asia. For active safety, the Creta gets electronic stability control, ABS, seatbelt reminder for front occupants, Isofix anchors for child seats and pedestrian protection technology as standard.

2022 Hyundai Stargazer ASEAN NCAP crash test and intra-urban AEB test

Meanwhile, safety assistance technologies in the Creta include AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam and blind spot detection, child presence detection, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA) for motorcycle detection.

For the Stargazer, the MPV gets two frontal airbags as standard, while active safety consists of ABS, seatbelt reminder, Isofix anchors, and pedestrian protection technology. In terms of active safety, the Stargazer gets electronic stability control (ESC), lane departure warning, forward collision warning and lane keep assist as either standard or optional equipment, with Thailand receiving ESC as standard.

On the safety assistance technologies front, the Stargazer gets AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, blind spot detection and automatic high beam as optional fitment in all variants.

2022 Hyundai Creta ASEAN NCAP report

2022 Hyundai Stargazer ASEAN NCAP report