In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 December 2022 5:05 pm / 4 comments

Hyundai will be rolling out several new models in the near future, and rounding up the quartet of models – in addition to the Creta B-segment SUV and the Ioniq 6 EV sedan – set for the Malaysian market are the Palisade and Santa Fe facelifted SUVs.

Starting with the Palisade, the facelifted three-row SUV saw its Indonesian-market launch in August this year following the facelifted model’s global debut in April.

For Indonesia, three variants on sale in the country and all powered by a 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine producing 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,750 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends drive to front, or all four wheels, the latter reserved for the range-topping Signature AWD trim level.

The Signature variants are kitted to include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, Nappa leather upholstery, a suede headliner, LED interior lighting, dual powered sunroofs, driver’s seat memory, heating and ventilation for the second row, a Qi wireless charger, rear side sunshades, a powered tailgate with hands-free function and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

Safety kit across all variants of the facelifted Palisade include six airbags, ABS, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, hill start assist, Multi Collision Brake, brake assist and Safe Exit Assist, with the base Prime variant getting a reverse camera and rear Parking Distance Warning.

Meanwhile, the upper-range Signature variants gain a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse guide lamps (projected by the taillights), High Beam Assist, Forward Collision-avoidance Assist with junction support, Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist, a surround view monitor, Blind-spot View Monitor as well as front and rear Parking Distance Warning.

For the facelifted Santa Fe, the updated fourth-generation model in fact rides on a new “Integrated Architecture” platform compared to the pre-facelift, which makes this the first Hyundai SUV globally to be based on this third-generation vehicle platform.

This brings revised steering arm positioning to bring more agile handling, while reinforced sound deadening improves NVH performance in vibration-sensitive areas. Meanwhile, a multi-load path structure, hot stamping, and the integration of a super high-tensile steel plate enables the platform to offer better crash impact absorption while minimising passenger cell deformation.

In Indonesia, the facelifted Santa Fe is powered by either a 180 PS/232 Nm 2.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a six-speed automatic torque converter auto, or a 202 PS/441 Nm 2.2 litre turbodiesel mated with an eight-sped dual-clutch automatic.

Hyundai Santa Fe facelift, US-market

Inside the Santa Fe facelift, the two upper trim levels in Indonesia get a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, while the base Style variant gets analogue dials with a 4.2-inch multi-info display. The top Signature trim adds a wireless phone charger in the centre console.

Safety kit for the Santa Fe in the neighbouring market – in Signature trim – includes Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA or AEB), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM, which displays camera feed on one of dials when the signal is on) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

So, there it is – the facelifted duo that is the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe rounds up the quartet of models that are in Hyundai Malaysia’s immediate pipeline. Which do you have your eyes on?

