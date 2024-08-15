MyZEVA releases video guide on EV fire blanket usage

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 15 2024 10:22 am

Fires involving battery-electric vehicles present different factors and therefore, risks compared to those of internal combustion engined-vehicles.

One type of equipment that is aimed at handling fires of this nature is the EV fire blanket, which has been demonstrated by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia in May this year. Here, the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA) has released a video in collaboration with the department on how the EV fire blanket is meant to be used, should the need arise.

The video by MyZEVA presents a scenario where an EV is found to be emitting smoke parked in a parking space, and lays out the sequence of actions that should be carried out. The first is to stay clear of the vehicle suspected of being on fire, and keep one’s distance, and to locate security personnel and alert them to the emergency.

EV Fire Blanket Safety Video 🔥🚗 Learn how fire blankets can save lives and property! This guide educates the public and companies on the proper use of fire blankets for EV safety. Thank you to Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia and everyone who made this video a success. pic.twitter.com/pLvT1sDoKH — myzeva (@myzevaorg) August 14, 2024

Next, security personnel are to check on CCTV feeds of the area where the EV in question is located and assess the situation, and when the fire risk has been ascertained, the security personnel are to retrieve the fire blanket from the security box and head to the vehicle.

At the vehicle’s location, the fire blanket is to be unfolded and given a quick inspection for any damage, and when confirmed to be fit for use, the fire blanket is to be laid over the vehicle, covering it completely. Finally, those present should contact the authorities and inform them of the emergency.

For the fire blanket that was demonstrated earlier in May, the unit used has a thickness of 0.6 mm, measures six metres wide by eight metres long, and weighs 39 kg. This example comes with EN13501-1 NFPA 701 certification, and is suitable for use on most vehicles on the market, according to MyZEVA. The operating temperature covered by EV fire blankets is typically around 700 degrees Celsius, and has a melting point of 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Last month, MyZEVA handed over the EV fire blankets to the fire and rescue department at the latter’s headquarters in Putrajaya, and the association said it aims to have 48 of these fire blankets collected by its members to be handed over to the fire and rescue department for use in selected fire stations by the end of the year.

GALLERY: EV fire blanket demonstration at Malaysia Autoshow

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.