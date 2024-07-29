MyZEVA hands over EV fire blankets to Bomba Malaysia, targets to deliver 48 blankets by end-2024

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 29 2024 4:46 pm

The Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA) has handed over electric vehicle fire blankets to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPT) at the latter’s headquarters in Putrajaya. The specially-treated high-temperature fibreglass cloths, meant to smother an EV fire in the event of a battery thermal runaway, have previously been demonstrated by Bomba – most recently at the Malaysia Autoshow.

During the event, the association said it targets to collect 48 blankets through its members – which include founding member Tenaga Nasional (TNB) – to be handed over to Bomba for use in selected fire stations by the end of the year. This proposal was presented during a national EV technical committee meeting chaired by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) on July 15.

The fire blankets that were handed over are just 0.6mm thick but have an operating temperature of 700 degrees Celsius and a melting point of 1,600 degrees Celsius. They measures six by eight metres, which MyZEVA says is large enough to cover all vehicles on the market today. They also weigh 39 kg each and bear EN13501-1 NFPA 701 certification.

MyZEVA also encouraged EV makers and importers as well as charge point operators (CPOs) to donate more fire blankets to their nearest fire station. In addition, it has recommended that all commercial buildings store at least two fire blankets in either their main control rooms or their guard houses.

Meanwhile, the association urged car companies to fit their EVs with special diagrams for rescue personnel to disable the car’s electrical circuits or move certain components in an emergency. It noted that certain firms have taken the initiative of placing QR codes on their cars to aid firefighting and rescue operations.

For 2025 and beyond, MyZEVA urged Bomba to make special provisions in its budget to purchase more fire blankets and thermal scanners that will further help rescue personnel. The organisation said it hopes such initiatives will boost the public’s confidence in the safety of EVs, which will have been shaken by a small number of high-profile fires.

GALLERY: EV fire blanket demonstration at Malaysia Autoshow

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.