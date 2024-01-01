Mercedes-Benz EQB catches fire at dealership charger in Johor, cause of fire still under investigation

Welcome to 2024 and we’re hoping you’re having a good one so far. At least, one that’s better than the owner of this Mercedes-Benz EQB, whose car caught on fire yesterday.

According to reports, the incident happened around 245pm yesterday. The fire was successfully put out by 10 firefighters.

From photos, observed that the fire was put out while there was still significant sunlight so it must not have taken very long, which is atypical of reports of EV battery fires overseas where the fire took up to 24 hours to put out because of constant re-ignition.

So far we have been very lucky with EV fires in Malaysia, as all of the reported fires have been put out swiftly. The last one before this case was the Tesla Model Y fire in Puchong back in October 2023. Still no post mortem report from that case yet, and we suspect this EQB case will take a while too.

While we should not speculate, we think the relative ease of which the fire was put out in both cases means the battery was not involved. It was just like an ICE car fire, which by the way happens all the time too.

In case you’re wondering, comprehensive motor insurance does cover fire damage. It does not require special perils add-on which is needed for flood damage.

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 

Comments

  EV car fire is not always battery fire on Jan 01, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    Good point on the part where the battery was likely not involved in the fire (though it’s still subject to post mortem). Many people would just jump into conclusion that the batteries in EV are not safe and are causing fire, but ICE cars are just as likely to catch fire. People get the impression because ICE car fire incidents do not get as much attention as EV fire incidents. I’m sure many of us have seen a car fire on the highway but they are not being reported (as it is not exactly rare and hence not news-worthy).

    Having said that, it still doesn’t take away the fact that EV fire is much harder to put out than a conventional car fire. Our bomba will need to be trained on EV car fires.

  Geng boikot on Jan 01, 2024 at 4:16 pm

    Let the bashings begin

  DP on Jan 01, 2024 at 4:25 pm

    Are there any statistics in malaysia citing EV car on fire while charging. Also compared to ICE refuelling caught fire Vs EV cars charging that has caught fire. Would be great if there is and future buyers would consider also. Thanks

