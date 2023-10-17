Tesla Model Y seen burning in Puchong last night – first recorded case of EV fire in Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / October 17 2023 8:12 am

Social media was set ablaze last night with videos of what appears to be the first case of an electric car on fire in Malaysia. Footage of a white Tesla Model Y said to be parked near Skypod in Puchong was seen posted on various social media groups.

Of course from just videos it’s easy to speculate but the truth is at this point no one can say for sure what caused it. It’s best to wait for a report from the authorities. We read social media comments that firefighters reached the scene swiftly and managed to put out the fire with ease.

It’s worth pointing out that there are a few angles available and they show fire mainly concentrated around the front end and left wheel arch. In a Tesla Model Y, the batteries are in the underfloor of the car below the passenger cabin, so to our untrained eye it does not look like this is a battery fire.

As of this morning, there have been photos uploaded of the Tesla Model Y already safely at a repair workshop. The glass roof and windows have been damaged from the heat of the fire, but it does not look like there are signs of fire where the battery is.

Back in April 2023, there were reports of an “electric vehicle fire” in front of Suria KLCC. The “vehicles” in question were scooters belonging to a mobility rental company Beam.

In that case, the cause of the fire was arson, and a 34 year old man was remanded for investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code: mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

Footage of Bomba in action during last night's Tesla Model Y fire source: Whatsapp forwards pic.twitter.com/DklTDzKy1F — Paul Tan's Automotive News (@paultan) October 17, 2023

