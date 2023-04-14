In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2023 6:46 pm / 0 comments

Here’s another update on the fire that damaged 13 vehicles, including four electric scooters and nine motorcycles, in front of Suria KLCC yesterday. According to recent statement by Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya, a 34-year-old man has been remanded for six days on suspicion of arson a few hours after the incident.

“The police also seized a Honda RS motorcycle, keys to a motorcycle, a helmet, several pieces of clothing, a pair of gloves, a bag, a watch and a lighter,” the statement read. The case is currently being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code: mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

For now, the motive and cause of the fire is still being investigated, and the police have received 10 reports lodged on the incident. Beam Malaysia had previously stated its electric scooters were not the cause of the fire, which the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) managed to control by 4:04pm after responding to an emergency call at 3:46pm.