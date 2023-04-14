In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2023 1:28 pm / 1 comment

Beam Malaysia has issued a statement following yesterday’s fire that broke out in front of Suria KLCC, which saw four electric scooters and nine motorcycles get damaged. As reported previously, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) responded to an emergency call at 3:46 pm and managed to control the fire by 4:04pm.

“Beam has been made aware that a number of its e-scooters were damaged by a fire that took place in front of KLCC yesterday. Beam is relieved that no passers-by were harmed in the incident, and we would like to update that upon investigation by the relevant authorities, our vehicles were not the cause of the fire,” Beam Malaysia said in a statement sent to the media.

Depan klcc rn pic.twitter.com/eimGiaffzU — rAMMMadhan tiba (@_ammz__) April 13, 2023

“We express our deepest sympathies with the owners of the other private motorcycles that were damaged by the fire. We applaud the authorities for their quick response to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading and causing further damage.” It continued.

The company said safety was its utmost priority and the e-scooters in its fleet feature aircraft-grade aluminium to ensure durability, while the batteries installed follow international safety certifications to ensure the highest standards of safety. The JBPM has yet to reveal the true cause of the fire.