27 EV, hybrid fires reported in Malaysia since 2023

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / September 9 2025 3:26 pm

The Malaysian fire and rescue department (Bomba) has recorded 27 cases of fires involving EVs and hybrids from 2023 to July this year, with an annual average of 10 cases, The Edge reports, citing Bernama.

“Bomba considers EV fires one of the biggest challenges due to the high level of risk during firefighting operations. The use of fire blankets is among the most effective methods for extinguishing EV fires, in addition to water and foam,” housing and local government deputy minister Datuk Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu said today in the Dewan Negara.

Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim had asked if there were plans to supply fire blankets to fire stations in major cities following the recent increase in EV and hybrid fire incidents. Aiman Athirah said 318 fire blankets worth RM915,000 have been procured this year for distribution to selected fire stations nationwide.

“In addition, the department also received 30 units of fire blankets from the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA), which had been distributed in stages starting December 2024 until May 13 this year,” she said, adding that cooling agents and immersion containers are among the alternative equipment being studied by Bomba to fight EV fires.

“Currently, the cooling agent used by the department to extinguish fire on EVs is water, which aims to reduce the heat level of the battery and thus prevent the fire from becoming larger and spreading to other areas.

“The use of other cooling agents such as dry powder, clean agent and inert gas is not suitable for use in open areas because it requires the concept of total flooding to function effectively,” she explained.

EV Fire Blanket Safety Video 🔥🚗 Learn how fire blankets can save lives and property! This guide educates the public and companies on the proper use of fire blankets for EV safety. Thank you to Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia and everyone who made this video a success. pic.twitter.com/pLvT1sDoKH — myzeva (@myzevaorg) August 14, 2024

EV fire blanket demonstration by Bomba at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

