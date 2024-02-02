SIRIM QAS launches EV fire blanket testing service and certification process – recognised by Bomba

Posted in Local News, Safety / By Anthony Lim / February 2 2024 6:37 pm

While electric vehicle (EV) fires are rare, they pose a different challenge to those fighting them compared to conventional ICE vehicles, with thermal runaway being one of the major concerns. Solutions abound, and one of them is the utilisation of a vehicle fire blanket to control the fire.

The use of EV fire blankets is actually mandated under the guidelines on electric vehicle charging bays (GPP EVCB), which is intended to provide state and local authorities as well as stakeholders a set of parameters to plan, design and construct charging bays.

Under the guidelines, a single EVCB needs to have one fire blanket readily available, and two blankets are needed if there are two to 10 charging bays. If there are 11 to 15 charging bays, three blankets are necessary.

Of course, fire blankets need to conform to specifications, and SIRIM QAS International has come up with an electric vehicle fire blanket certification and testing service to ensure compliance is met. Launched earlier today by the minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the certification is recognised by the Malaysian fire and rescue department (JBPM).

Zafrul said that the launch of the certification and testing service is proof of the commitment of MITI and its agencies in ensuring the safety of EV users.

“Although the probability of an EV catching fire is much lower than a normal vehicle, we still need to be prepared. As the saying goes, prepare an umbrella before it rains. So to EV owners as well as EV charging station owners, make sure you have a fire blanket. More importantly, make sure there is a SIRIM stamp on your fire extinguisher blanket. If there is no SIRIM stamp, don’t buy it,” he said via a post on X (Twitter).

As far as pricing goes, we did a quick search online and found one that’s Bomba approved going for RM4,500. While it’s not exactly cheap, it could be money well spent when you consider what it can do, should the need to put out a fire arise.

So far, the country has been lucky with EV fires, with only two being reported so far. On January 1, a Mercedes-Benz EQB caught fire while charging at a dealership. It was later revealed that the company operating the EVCB was found to be doing so without a license from the Energy Commission. Prior to this, a Tesla Model Y caught fire in Puchong last October.

