Mercedes-Benz EQB fire: company operating EV charger found to be unlicensed – Energy Commission

January 11 2024

Following the incident of fire that consumed a Mercedes-Benz EQB at a dealership in Johor on the eve of the new year, the company operating the electric vehicle charging bay was found to be operating without a license from the Energy Commission, the commission said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the commission, energy supply activities can only be carried out with a valid license, in accordance with the Electricity Supply Act 1999 and the related 1994 regulations, the statement read. To date, there are no injuries to victims or firefighting and rescue personnel in this incident.

The EQB, the vehicle involved was destroyed in the fire. Meanwhile 5% of the premises measuring 256 square metres was destroyed, while 20% of the EV charging bay was destroyed, and the commission is working to identify the cause of the incident, according to the statement.

Prior to this, a Tesla Model Y was found on social media to have caught fire in Puchong in October last year.

On a more general note, comprehensive motor insurance covers fire damage, and does not require the special perils add-on, which is needed for flood damage cover.

