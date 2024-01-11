Mercedes-Benz EQB fire: company operating EV charger found to be unlicensed – Energy Commission

Following the incident of fire that consumed a Mercedes-Benz EQB at a dealership in Johor on the eve of the new year, the company operating the electric vehicle charging bay was found to be operating without a license from the Energy Commission, the commission said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the commission, energy supply activities can only be carried out with a valid license, in accordance with the Electricity Supply Act 1999 and the related 1994 regulations, the statement read. To date, there are no injuries to victims or firefighting and rescue personnel in this incident.

The EQB, the vehicle involved was destroyed in the fire. Meanwhile 5% of the premises measuring 256 square metres was destroyed, while 20% of the EV charging bay was destroyed, and the commission is working to identify the cause of the incident, according to the statement.

Prior to this, a Tesla Model Y was found on social media to have caught fire in Puchong in October last year.

On a more general note, comprehensive motor insurance covers fire damage, and does not require the special perils add-on, which is needed for flood damage cover.

Comments

  • Huhu on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    Somebody needs to be responsible for this. Bribery is too prevailant and is sickening

  • Lol on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    another fraud case happened

  • FireAce on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    Wonder if insurance will refuse cover / Partial cover because charging at unlicensed EV charger. Just like normal petrol car insurance, some will argue for cover if you wreck at dirt road in jungle/dusun.

  • kckfen on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:48 pm

    What is the name of the company???

  • WTH on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:54 pm

    So what dealership is that? Why car dealer want to install charger with no licence? Ok, apart from license issue, what are the real cause? Don’t just use license as a camouflage to something fundamental that EV owners need to know. How long will the investigation take place? We want to knpw the real cause of the fire.

    • Albert Einstein call this INSANITY on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm

      Compensation…Sir…u kidding..ask yourself..if u r the CEO of the insurer,will u approve the claim,once the adjuster tables the claim?
      The insurer said like that, u can send your car to any rogue charging outlet ,maybe at dirt cheap rates,but actually r time bomb fire hazards.
      They can insists payouts only, at licenced charging outlets.
      Hello,most insurers will let u collect the ash,at your costs..u tangong the few hundred thousand RM HP loan that requires servicing.
      Thats why,dont simply jump into the EV bandwagon.
      Happy loan servicing to the Mercedes EV owner.

  • Cannot be on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    It cannot be just due to the unlicensed installation. It has to be made clear which one caused fire, the car or the cabling or the charging station.

    In this case, it’s most likely the CAR ITSELF.

    • Squid on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm

      First u said must be made clear what caused it. Then u make assumption its most likely the car itself. U want it to be clear but u make people blur blur lol…

  • 4GR-FSE on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    Merc dealership’s negligence.
    Failing to do a proper due diligent before installation.
    The procurement department must take up the responsibility.

  • DPM on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:13 pm

    This is Malaysia! If you know who to “feed”, no need licence!

