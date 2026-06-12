Perodua Aruz Space concept shown at KLIMS 2026 – SUV built to transport goods instead of passengers

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Mick Chan / June 12 2026 5:54 pm

If you’ve wanted make use of the space within the Perodua Aruz for goods instead of passengers, the national carmaker has shown the Aruz Space concept at the ongoing 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026) to show what might be possible.

While the production Aruz is a seven-seater, the Aruz Space dispenses with all seating behind the front row, and instead makes use of the space from the B-pillars rearwards for ferrying luggage. Convenience comes in the form of what appears to be a drawer on full-length runners to aid loading and unloading of goods, especially for items placed towards the the front end of the drawer.

The luggage area of the Aruz Space concept is rather more ornate than a two-seater panel van such as the Nissan NV200, as the interior of the Aruz Space retains much of the trim and upholstery expected in a regular passenger vehicle on either side of the goods drawer.

The sides of what usually is the third row of seating are each fitted with a trio of cubby spaces for smaller items, while the ambience is enlivened by trim panels in a copper/metallic orange type of hue, with warm white LED strips along the roof lining and on the sides of the partition. The air-conditioning vents and blower fan control from the production car have been retained, so transporting temperature-sensitive goods aren’t necessarily ruled out here.

In the front, trim pieces are finished in the same copper/metallic orange as those in the goods-carrying part of the Aruz Space, used on the dashboard, centre console surround, door cards as well as on the steering wheel spokes, matched by seat upholstery with contrasting sections.

On its exterior, the wheels get aero covers, and the side sills gain a pair of steps. A roof-mounted box offers yet more storage. Elsewhere, the bodywork and lights appear identical to those of the production model, and this show car appear to be finished in the Vintage Brown paint colour introduced in August 2025.

The regular Perodua Aruz continues to be on sale in Malaysia in two variants; the 1.5X from RM72,900, and the 1.5AV from RM77,900. As for this Perodua Aruz Space, what do you think of its interpretation of a goods-carrying vehicle?

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