2024 MG ZS EV in Malaysia – bargain B-segment EV SUV to rival BYD Atto 3, 176 PS, 320 km range, RM126k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / March 27 2024 11:17 am

Aside from the MG4, SAIC Motor Malaysia has also launched the MG ZS EV, an electric B-segment SUV that’s poised to provide a bargain-priced competitor to the BYD Atto 3. It’s been a long time coming – the car was first spotted back in 2020, but it’s finally here, entering a hotly-contested market segment.

The MG ZS EV is available in just a single variant, priced at RM125,999 on-the-road without insurance. As per the MG4, this includes a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and an eight-year/180,000 km battery warranty, plus a one-for-one battery replacement if the battery health drops below 70% during the warranty period. For a limited time, you’ll get a free 7 kW AC wallbox charger worth RM4,600

Power is derived from a single electric motor at the front that produces 176 PS (130 kW) and 280 Nm of torque, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in eight seconds flat. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is fairly small at 51.1 kWh, resulting in a range of just 320 km on the WLTP cycle. Despite the smaller size and lower price, the ZS EV is notable for featuring a sophisticated multilink rear suspension.

In terms of charging, the ZS EV can support just 50 kW of DC fast charging, taking 54 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80%. A 7 kW AC wallbox charger, on the other hand, provides a full charge in seven hours.

Standard kit includes projector LED headlights, LED taillights, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, six-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, four speakers, six speakers and stability control.

In terms of driver assists, the ZS EV comes with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and auto high beam.

