Bangkok 2024: BYD Atto 3 EV shown – darker interior, bigger screen, better tyres, cheaper price!

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / March 27 2024 12:56 pm

Having received an update for the 2024 model year in Thailand, the BYD Atto 3 has been displayed at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show in the kingdom, where the electric crossover is sold in three variants, starting from the Standard Range Dynamic at 899,900 baht (RM116,803), through the Standard Range Premium at 949,900 baht (RM123,293), to the Extended Range Premium at 1,049,900 baht (RM136,273).

The 2024 model went on sale in March this year with two variants to begin with – the Standard Range Dynamic and the Standard Range Premium – while the third, the Extended Range Premium, is the latest addition to the line-up.

Starting with the exterior, specification differences for the 2024 model year of the Atto 3 are comprised of the D-pillar exterior trim that is now finished in black (previously silver), while the 18-inch wheels on the Extended Range are of a new design, and tyres – now upgraded to Continental – grow slightly in width from 215/55 to 235/50, while the Standard Range continues with 17-inch units.

At the rear, the outgoing ‘Build Your Dreams’ script makes way for a simplified BYD logo, while a new exterior colour – Quantum Black – is added.

The Extended Range variant with the 60.48 kWh battery gets an increase in DC charging capability to 88 kW (up from 80 kW), while AC charging remains at 7 kW. For the Standard Range variants with the 50.25 kWh battery, DC charging of up to 70 kW is supported, while AC charging capability is also 7 kW.

The Standard Range variant is quoted to have a battery range of up to 410 km (NEDC), while the Extended Range has up to 480 km of range (NEDC). Powertrain for Standard Range and Extended Range variants continue to be a single motor driving the front wheels, producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark is elapsed in 7.3 seconds.

Further system updates to the EV crossover include daytime running lights which switch off automatically when the transmission is in Park, and the vehicle now starts when the brake pedal is depressed, instead of using the push-button start method.

Inside the 2024 Atto 3, the infotainment screen gets upsized from 12.8 inches to 15.6 inches, and a new karaoke function can be optioned, with microphones sold separately. Upholstery for the Atto 3 has also been updated, now featuring a black-blue upholstery scheme with red contrast trim, as seen on the display vehicle at BIMS 2024.

Standard kit on the 2024 Atto 3 Standard Range Dynamic for Thailand features LED headlamps, automatic high beam with follow-me-home function, LED DRLs and full LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals, panoramic sunroof, and defogger-equipped side mirrors.

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 EV goes on sale in Thailand in three variants – the Standard Range Dynamic at 899,900 baht (RM116,803), the Standard Range Premium at 949,900 baht (RM123,293), and the Extended Range Premium at 1,049,900 baht (RM136,273).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.